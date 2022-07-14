  • Home
  • 2022 July 14 18:20

    Olympic contracts up to four CSOVs at Ulstein Verft

    The ULSTEIN SX222 vessels have a length of 89.6m and a beam of 19.2m

    Olympic contracts two firm Construction Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) and two options at Ulstein Verft. The vessels have hybrid battery propulsion and are prepared for methanol fuel to enable zero emissions. They are based on the ULSTEIN SX222 design with TWIN X-STERN from Ulstein Design & Solutions AS.

    Norway-based Olympic has a fleet that operates in the subsea service and renewable energy markets. Olympic was established in 1996 and is an important player in the maritime cluster on the Northwest coast of Norway. Olympic has previously built six vessels at Ulstein Verft and was the first customer of Ulstein Design & Solutions.

    The ULSTEIN SX222 vessels have a length of 89.6m and a beam of 19.2m. They accommodate 126 people in 91 cabins. The vessels are prepared for future requirements at the offshore wind farms. The vessels are powered by diesel-electric propulsion with variable speed in combination with large battery energy storage systems. The vessels are prepared for methanol fuel and have available space for additional battery capacity for full-electric repowering when the infrastructure for such is available. The hull shape and hybrid propulsion system will ensure high operational performances and seakeeping, and substantially reduced environmental footprint.

    These contracts are an important milestone also for Ulstein Power & Control AS, as they are contracted to deliver an extended power and automation package, including a large battery supply.

