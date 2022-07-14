2022 July 14 15:41

Shahrom Bin Ali joins BMT Singapore as Marine Engineer Surveyor





Shahrom Bin Ali joined BMT Singapore as Marine Engineer / Marine Surveyor as from 1st June. Shahrom is permanently stationed in the Singapore office, BMT said in a media release.



After obtaining his diploma in Maritime Engineering at the Singapore Polytechnic, Shahrom started his sea-going career at A.P Moller serving as a marine engineer on a wide range of different vessels including VLCC tankers, Car carriers and container vessels. He obtained his Class 1 certificate of competence (Unlimited Foreign Going) in 2006 and switched to the offshore industry in 2008 when he worked AHTS vessels involved in anchor handling, towing, supply and survey operations.



His first contact with the marine survey business was in 2010 when he joined a Singapore based survey company performing surveys for P&I Clubs and Marine underwriters until the salvage industry called upon him in 2012 giving him the opportunity to obtain experience in the field of casualty incident management and salvage as Asst / Salvage Master for a renowned salvage company before he came back to what attracts him most, Marine surveys and investigation.



Shahrom brings along over 20 years of industry experience in P&I and H&M investigations, Salvage and Vessel operations and his knowledge is a great asset to the company.



With Shahrom joining BMT the survey division in Singapore continuous to grow steadily in the APAC region, which will allow us to expand our capabilities and survey offering.