  Lenovo partners with Maersk ECO Delivery to reduce emissions footprint
  • 2022 July 14 14:17

    Lenovo partners with Maersk ECO Delivery to reduce emissions footprint

    Prioritising sustainability within supply chains is becoming increasingly important for leading brands worldwide. Lenovo, a global leader in PC manufacture and smart technology, is dedicated to optimizing the use of sustainable materials to minimize waste in its products. In addition to its own 2030 science-based targets, Lenovo has set a goal to remove one million tons of greenhouse gas emissions from its supply chain by Fiscal Year 2025/26. Choosing to partner with Maersk’s ECO Delivery solutions for ocean freight shipments, Lenovo will further reduce its carbon footprint in transportation.

    "Lenovo is fully committed to its role in helping mitigate the impact of climate change and is taking direct action with regards to how we manage services and transport solutions globally, in addition to innovative product design and the use of sustainable materials in manufacturing. We are delighted to further develop these solutions through this collaboration with Maersk. By combining our efforts with a leading supply chain partner as focused on sustainability as we are, it enables us to further reduce our carbon emissions," said Gareth Davies, Head of Global Logistics, Lenovo.

    Customer demand for Maersk ECO Delivery has grown more than 170% year-on-year since its introduction in 2019. This product is an ocean transport offering that uses second generation green biofuels, which reduce CO2 emissions by more than 80%. In 2021, Maersk biofuel consumption was up 156% mainly driven by ECO Delivery.

    "We are happy to provide sustainable ocean solutions for Lenovo to further decarbonize their supply chain. Lenovo has become the first technology industry exporter in China to opt for Maersk’s low emission ECO Delivery product, and we expect the growth in sales to continue in the coming years, as customers seek to execute on strengthened sustainability targets," commented Caroline Wu, Managing Director of Maersk Greater China.

    Through innovation and collaboration with customers, technology providers and certification partners, Maersk ECO delivery provides direct carbon savings. In 2022, ECO Delivery will expand to 3rd party verified emission-reduced logistics and services products to serve customers across the value chain.

    Lenovo is a US$70 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #159 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 75,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s leading PC player by expanding into new growth areas of infrastructure, mobile, solutions and services. This transformation together with Lenovo’s world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com/, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

    A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs approximately 95,000 people.

