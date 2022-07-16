2022 July 14 13:37

Szczecin-Swinoujscie port complex handled 17.5 million tonnes of cargo in H1’2022, up 3% YoY

The Szczecin and Swinoujscie Seaports Authority (ZMPSiS) says that operators of the Szczecin-Swinoujscie port complex handled almost 17.5 million tons of cargo in January-June 2022. These are nearly three percent better than in the corresponding period of last year.

Handling of ore, fuel and LNG in the ports rose by 68.2 percent, 29.1 percent and 34.8 percent, respectively. By the end of June, the LNG terminal in Swinoujscie served 26 ships with LNG gas, versus 18 ships in H1’21.

The decrease was registered in the following segments: coal (-28.6%), other mass (-8%), grain (-18.7%), general cargo (-1.8%), general cargo (-1, 1%) and containers (-16.1%).

In June, the ports’ throughput rose by 21 percent, year-on-year, with the highest growth registered in the following segments: coal (+13.8%), ore (+254.4%), grain (+95%), fuels (+54.2%) and LNG ( +73.7%).

According to the statement, the ports of Szczecin-Swinoujscie handle more and more goods from Ukraine. In total, the ports have served so far over 150,000. tons of goods, including ore and grains, which were delivered by sea to recipients, among others in the Netherlands and Algeria. In the second half of 2022, the ports expect a significant increase in handling of Ukrainian maize, iron ore and pig iron.