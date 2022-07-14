2022 July 14 13:48

FMD launches 45,000-square-foot training and service center campus in Chesapeake

Defense contractor invests $13 million to create a campus that expands service and hands-on training opportunities for technicians and customers



Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, is launching a 45,000-square-foot training and service center campus in Chesapeake, Va. The defense contractor will move its existing service center from Norfolk, Va., to the Chesapeake campus to add a state-of-the-art training facility and further expand advanced service support for its customers. The move represents a $13 million investment in the community.



FMD’s new training and service center campus, located at 733 Curtis Saunders Court, is near Norfolk, Va., the largest U.S. Navy and Military Sealift Command fleet concentration in the U.S. The U.S. Coast Guard also has a strong presence in the area.



FMD’s Chesapeake Training and Service Center will include the following:



13,000 square feet of training center shop space, including four fully dressed workstations featuring four different FMD engines for students to pull apart and reassemble, in addition to dedicated training available on all FMD products.

20,000 square feet of service center space, providing local and responsive full-service capabilities that include equipment overhauls and repairs as well as unit exchange solutions for rapid turnaround.

6,000 square feet for training center offices, classrooms, break rooms and conference space.

6,000 square feet for service center offices, a tech library, a service center classroom, and break rooms.

The site also provides room for growth, allowing FMD and its expanded family of brands to utilize additional space as the company integrates new turnkey products, service solutions and training programs into the training and service center offerings.



Upon completion in 2023, the site will create approximately 50 new jobs.