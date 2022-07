2022 July 14 12:50

Dry bulker charter rates continue gradual decrease

Graph source: MOL

The current rates are average in the two-year period

Dry bulker charter rates continue gradual decrease, according to data published by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL). The current rates are average in the two-year period.

The rates have been decreasing slowly from May.

The Baltic Dry Index (BDI) was as high as 2,389 in June 2022.