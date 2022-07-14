2022 July 14 12:11

Lerwik in anticipation of Tall Ships Races 2023

The milestone of one year to the return of the Tall Ships Races to Lerwick is to be marked with a local event highlighting opportunities for islanders’ involvement.



A countdown launch is to be held in Shetland Museum and Archives auditorium between 1pm-8pm on Tuesday 26 July, exactly 12 months before the international fleet enters the harbour for their colourful four-day visit.



The free, drop-in event at the Museum, organised by Shetland Tall Ships Ltd, will encourage involvement by potential sponsors and volunteers and by young trainees interested in sailing onboard one of the vessels during voyages between five ports in four countries.



It will also give the public the chance to be nostalgic, sharing memories, photos and films of previous Tall Ships visits to Lerwick in 1999 and 2011.



Lerwick Port Authority is a sponsor for 2023, along with Sail Training Shetland, providing significant in-kind support including berthing, event sites and the recruitment of young trainees. The event is core funded by Shetland Islands Council and EventScotland, part of VisitScotland’s Events Directorate.



Captain Calum Grains, Port Authority Chief Executive, said: “Highlighting just a year to go to another great family event adds to the building anticipation in the islands, as will the look-back to the two previous spectacular and successful visits. Shetland is working together to make 2023 another memorable festival.”