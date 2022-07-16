2022 July 14 12:31

Singapore’s first ESS at PSA’s Pasir Panjang Terminal

Singapore’s first Energy Storage System (ESS) to enable more energy efficient port operations has been deployed at Pasir Panjang Terminal and will be operational in Q3 2022. This ESS is part of the Smart Grid Management System (SGMS) which has the potential to improve the energy efficiency of port operations by 2.5% and reduce the port’s carbon footprint by 1,000 t CO2e per annum, the equivalent of removing around 300 cars off the road annually. The project is part of the $8 million partnership between the Energy Market Authority (EMA) and PSA Corporation Ltd (PSA) to transform PSA’s energy usage in port operations through the use of smart grid technologies and energy management systems.



Port operations involve the use of energy-intensive equipment such as cranes and prime movers. Due to the dynamic nature of port activities, the energy demand can fluctuate throughout the day. EMA and PSA have awarded a consortium led by Envision Digital to develop an SGMS which includes an ESS and solar photovoltaic panels managed by Envision Digital’s EnOSTM.



The EnOSTM platform uses machine learning to provide real-time automated forecasts of the terminal’s energy demand. This enables long-term planning of port assets, short-term scheduling and real-time energy management within the terminal to reduce overall energy costs and carbon footprint.

Whenever there is a forecasted surge in energy consumption, the 2 megawatt/2 megawatt-hour battery ESS is activated to supply energy to help meet demand. With this enhancement to Pasir Panjang Terminal, spikes in energy demand of the port will be minimised.

During periods when the ESS is not used to manage demand, the ESS will also participate in the National Electricity Market of Singapore to provide ancillary services to the power grid and to generate revenue. Insights from the project may also validate the possibility for commercial and industrial users to adopt ESS to serve multiple purposes, such as demand management on-site and providing commercial ancillary services to support power systems.



Insights from the SGMS can also be applied for advanced energy management and optimisation at the Tuas Port, which would be the world’s single largest fully automated terminal upon completion in the 2040s. For greater sustainability, retired batteries from port equipment such as Automated Guided Vehicles can be repurposed into second-life ESS.

The EMA-PSA partnership is part of EMA’s Accelerating Energy Storage for Singapore (ACCESS) programme to facilitate ESS adoption in Singapore by promoting use cases and business models. This project will also go towards supporting EMA’s target of deploying at least 200 MW of ESS beyond 2025.



