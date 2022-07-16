  • Home
  • News
  • Singapore’s first ESS at PSA’s Pasir Panjang Terminal
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 July 14 12:31

    Singapore’s first ESS at PSA’s Pasir Panjang Terminal

    The EnOSTM platform uses machine learning to provide real-time automated forecasts of the terminal’s energy demand

    Singapore’s first Energy Storage System (ESS) to enable more energy efficient port operations has been deployed at Pasir Panjang Terminal and will be operational in Q3 2022. This ESS is part of the Smart Grid Management System (SGMS) which has the potential to improve the energy efficiency of port operations by 2.5% and reduce the port’s carbon footprint by 1,000 t CO2e per annum, the equivalent of removing around 300 cars off the road annually. The project is part of the $8 million partnership between the Energy Market Authority (EMA) and PSA Corporation Ltd (PSA) to transform PSA’s energy usage in port operations through the use of smart grid technologies and energy management systems.

    Port operations involve the use of energy-intensive equipment such as cranes and prime movers. Due to the dynamic nature of port activities, the energy demand can fluctuate throughout the day. EMA and PSA have awarded a consortium led by Envision Digital to develop an SGMS which includes an ESS and solar photovoltaic panels managed by Envision Digital’s EnOSTM.

    The EnOSTM platform uses machine learning to provide real-time automated forecasts of the terminal’s energy demand. This enables long-term planning of port assets, short-term scheduling and real-time energy management within the terminal to reduce overall energy costs and carbon footprint.

    Whenever there is a forecasted surge in energy consumption, the 2 megawatt/2 megawatt-hour battery ESS is activated to supply energy to help meet demand. With this enhancement to Pasir Panjang Terminal, spikes in energy demand of the port will be minimised.

    During periods when the ESS is not used to manage demand, the ESS will also participate in the National Electricity Market of Singapore to provide ancillary services to the power grid and to generate revenue. Insights from the project may also validate the possibility for commercial and industrial users to adopt ESS to serve multiple purposes, such as demand management on-site and providing commercial ancillary services to support power systems.

    Insights from the SGMS can also be applied for advanced energy management and optimisation at the Tuas Port, which would be the world’s single largest fully automated terminal upon completion in the 2040s. For greater sustainability, retired batteries from port equipment such as Automated Guided Vehicles can be repurposed into second-life ESS.
    The EMA-PSA partnership is part of EMA’s Accelerating Energy Storage for Singapore (ACCESS) programme to facilitate ESS adoption in Singapore by promoting use cases and business models. This project will also go towards supporting EMA’s target of deploying at least 200 MW of ESS beyond 2025.

    The Energy Market Authority (EMA) is a statutory board under the Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry. Through our work, we seek to forge a progressive energy landscape for sustained growth. We aim to ensure a reliable and secure energy supply, promote effective competition in the energy market and develop a dynamic energy sector in Singapore.

    PSA Singapore operates the world’s largest container transhipment hub in Singapore, handling 37.2 million TEUs of containers in 2021. With connections to 600 ports globally, shippers have access to daily sailings to every major port in the world, operating 24/7 all year round. Beyond port operations, PSA also offers cargo solutions to customers operating in advanced manufacturing, cold chain, e-commerce, and energy & chemicals. This value adding service is enabled by CALISTA™, a digital platform that facilitates trade and helps shippers to better manage their physical movement of goods, trade financing and compliance.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 July 16

13:18 AIS Survivex invests up to $1m into lifeboat simulator technology
11:37 European VGO loadings up 298% in the week to July 15
10:23 DP World’s Imperial Logistics International marks 50 years of operations at the port of Fürth
09:32 NSMV program achieves milestone with steel cutting of third ship

2022 July 15

18:00 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
17:40 Oboronlogistics performs modernization of software on ships operating at Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line
17:38 USCG medevacs crewmember with heart attack from an offshore supply vessel
17:34 Port of Immingham welcomes shipment of conditioned pulverised fly
17:22 TGS makes first renewable energy venture investment, acquires equity stake in NASH Renewables
17:11 PGS and deepC Store Sign Share Subscription Agreement
16:55 Denis Manturov appointed Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Industry and Trade
16:42 Heerema awarded Hornsea 3 offshore converter stations transport and installation contract
16:17 Corps of Engineers awards contract to dredge Duluth-Superior Harbor
16:14 Ship scrapping activity sees sharp drop - Lloyd’s List
16:08 Container traffic at Port of Long Beach rose 15.3% to 835,412 TEU in June
15:28 “K” Line Group starts collaborative research on decarbonization with EGA
15:09 Port of Singapore bunker sales in H1’2022 fell by 9% YoY
14:52 Delfin signs LNG sale and purchase agreement with Vitol Inc.
14:50 Port of Singapore throughput in H1’2022 fell by 4% to 288.5 million tonnes
14:32 EIA forecasts U.S. LNG exports will fall 6% from H1 to H2, 2022, following Freeport outage
14:26 USA authorizes transactions with Russia related to fertilizers
14:19 Carnival Cruise Line recognized for empowering Filipino seafarers
13:41 Holland America Line reveals plans to mark 150th anniversary with two commemorative voyages and extended celebrations
13:28 Construction of 153 vessels added to Northern Sea Route development plan
13:14 Harland & Wolff secures contract to regenerate former Royal Navy mine-hunting vessel
12:33 Yaskawa Environmental Energy / The Switch agrees landmark pact with Corvus Energy
11:19 Port of Antwerp-Bruges: slight growth in the first half of the year
10:31 HMM unveils future growth strategy with KRW 15 trillion investment plan
10:07 Trade turnover between Russia and China in H1’22 rose by 27.2% to $80.67 billion
09:18 Crude oil futures rise after a previous day decrease
08:57 MABUX: Downward changes may continue on Global bunker market on Jul 15

2022 July 14

18:20 Olympic contracts up to four CSOVs at Ulstein Verft
18:01 Container throughput of Global Ports fell by 22.6% to 611 thousand TEU in H1’2022
17:52 Business as usual at Hambantota Port despite urest in Sri Lanka
17:29 Wartsila plans to further optimise its European engine manufacturing footprint
17:18 HyCC launches 500 MW hydrogen project in the Port of Amsterdam
16:39 Kongsberg Maritime secures several major contracts for Hugin AUVs
16:00 Development of sea shipping to Kaliningrad Region to continue regardless of lifting transit restrictions - Anton Alikhanov
15:41 Shahrom Bin Ali joins BMT Singapore as Marine Engineer Surveyor
15:19 Danfoss’ Editron division to power hybrid-electric buoy-laying vessel for French gov't marine department
14:57 Kongsberg reports 12% revenue growth and new orders worth NOK 11bn in Q2 2022
14:17 Lenovo partners with Maersk ECO Delivery to reduce emissions footprint
13:48 FMD launches 45,000-square-foot training and service center campus in Chesapeake
13:37 Szczecin-Swinoujscie port complex handled 17.5 million tonnes of cargo in H1’2022, up 3% YoY
13:06 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 28, 2022
12:50 Dry bulker charter rates continue gradual decrease
12:31 Singapore’s first ESS at PSA’s Pasir Panjang Terminal
12:11 Lerwik in anticipation of Tall Ships Races 2023
11:53 Imperial acquires controlling stake in ‘Africa FMCG Distribution Ltd’ in Nigeria
10:55 Results of Russian ports in Q2’2022: infographics and analytics
10:19 Carnival Corporation releases 2021 sustainability report
09:47 Some Asian importers of Russian crude turned to supplies from the Middle East and the US – Xclusiv Shipbrokers
09:14 Crude oil futures are below $100 amid demand concerns
08:58 MABUX: Global bunker indices to show mixed movements on Jul 14

2022 July 13

18:22 Russia submitted a package of proposals on shipment of Ukrainian grain at the talks in Istanbul
18:16 Anemoi Marine Technologies to equip two Berge Bulk's vessels with wind-assisted propulsion
17:35 Completion of ferry/passenger complex in Ugolniye Kopi estimated at 75%
17:19 EU allows Russia to transit some sanctioned goods by rail transport to its exclave via the EU
17:13 DEME secures dredging contract for new container terminal in the Port of Gdańsk
16:47 Russia remains the top supplier of coal to Europe in H1, 2022