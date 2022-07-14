  • Home
  • 2022 July 14 10:19

    Carnival Corporation releases 2021 sustainability report

    Report details key initiatives from the company and its nine cruise line brands

    Carnival Corporation & plc, the world's largest cruise company, has released its 12th annual sustainability report, detailing the key initiatives and progress made in 2021 toward its 2030 sustainability goals and 2050 aspirations.

    Titled "Sustainable from Ship to Shore," the 2021 Carnival Corporation sustainability report was developed in accordance with the widely recognized Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standard and again incorporates two additional disclosure frameworks, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

    Following the achievement of its 2020 sustainability goals, Carnival Corporation introduced its sustainability goals for 2030 and aspirations for 2050, which incorporate six focus areas that align with key United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. These areas include climate action; circular economy; sustainable tourism; good health and well-being; diversity, equity and inclusion; and biodiversity and conservation.

    The company's latest report provides updates on current sustainability initiatives and efforts supporting its long-term sustainability vision and commitments under these focus areas, including the company's 2030 commitments to reduce carbon emission intensity and aspirations to achieve net carbon-neutral ship operations by 2050.

    The company has updated the baseline year for its 2030 carbon intensity reduction goals to 2019 from its initial 2008 baseline, measured in both grams of CO2e per ALB-km and kilograms of CO2e per ALBD. Both 2030 carbon intensity reduction goals now require a 20% improvement from 2019. With the updated baseline year, the company strengthened its goal measured in kilograms of CO2e per ALBD since the initial 2030 goal would only have required a further 15% reduction from 2019 levels. Its goal measured in grams of CO2e per ALB-km remains the same. This new baseline year will help the company better communicate recent progress against its climate goals to its investors and stakeholders as well as modernize its disclosures in alignment with developing best practice and reporting standards.

    "Thanks to the dedication, support and proactive efforts of our entire global team, ship and shore, we continue to make strong progress in advancing our sustainability program across our six focus areas," said Arnold Donald, CEO and chief climate officer for Carnival Corporation. "This effort includes our deep commitment to climate action and sustaining positive momentum toward achieving our carbon reduction goals for 2030, while working to be part of the solution to establish a path to net carbon-neutral cruising over time."

    Added Bill Burke, chief maritime officer for Carnival Corporation: "At Carnival Corporation, our highest responsibility and top priority is always compliance, environmental protection, and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, the people in the communities we touch and serve, and our shipboard and shoreside personnel. This commitment has guided our sustainability journey and approach over time throughout all aspects of our global operations as we continue to progress our environmental, social and governance focus areas each year."

