2022 July 14 09:14

Crude oil futures are below $100 amid demand concerns

Oil prices fell by 0.1%-0.18%

As of 14 July 2022, 08:56 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for September settlement were trading 0.1% lower at $99.47 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for August delivery fell by 0.18% to $96.15 a barrel.

Global oil prices are slightly down on July 14 morning staying below $100 a barrel amid concerns over the Chinese economy and the demand prospects.