2022 July 14 08:58

MABUX: Global bunker indices to show mixed movements on Jul 14

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (as index calculated on current prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) dropped on July 13:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 642.68 (-17.33)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 978.95 (-23.93)

MGO - USD/MT – 1 265.12 (-34.05)



MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) (comparison of market bunker prices vs. MABUX digital bunker price benchmark) did not have firm dynamics on July 13, in which the overpricing of VLSFO and MGO LS prevailed. In particular, 380 HSFO fuel was still undervalued in all four selected ports: Rotterdam - minus $93 (versus minus $111 a day earlier), Singapore - minus $136 (minus $140), Fujairah - minus $96 (minus $107) and Houston - minus $11 (minus $26). The undercharge premium in 380 HSFO fuel’s segment was gradually reduced in all ports.



In the VLSFO MDI segment, the MDI index continued to register an overpricing on July 13 in all four ports selected, while overcharge premium rose significantly: Rotterdam - plus $ 93 (plus $ 56 the day before), Singapore - plus $ 296 (plus $ 265), Fujairah - plus $ 294 (plus $264) and Houston plus $101 (plus $46). The most significant change was a 55-point overcharge increase at the Port of Houston.



On July 13, the MDI index also registered the overcharge of MGO LS fuel grade in all selected ports: Rotterdam and Singapore followed finally Fujairah and Houston. Overprice premium rose significantly and was registered as: Rotterdam - plus $ 9 (minus $ 64 a day earlier), Singapore - plus $ 21 (minus $ 88), Fujairah - plus $ 231 (plus $ 191) and Houston - plus $ 58 (plus $ 44). The most significant was the growth of MGO LS overcharge premium in Singapore - plus 109 points.



We expect global bunker indices to edge up today: 380 HSFO – plus-minus 1-3 USD / MT, VLSFO – plus-minus 1-3 USD / MT, MGO LS – plus 3-15 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com