  2022 July 13

    Russia submitted a package of proposals on shipment of Ukrainian grain at the talks in Istanbul

    The package of proposals is aimed at the early practical solution of the issue

    Russia has presented its proposals on shipment of Ukrainian grain at the dedicated talks in Istanbul, a video with the statement of Igor Konashenkov, official representative of the Russian Defence Ministry, is available on the Ministry’s official website.

    Representatives of RF Defence Ministry take part in the grain talks in Istanbul together with their colleagues from Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations. The talks are focused on arranging shipment of agricultural products from the Black Sea ports. According to Igor Konashenkov, “the Russian delegation has prepared and submitted for consideration a package of proposals on the early practical solution of the issue”.

    Disruption of grain shipments from Ukrainian ports goes back to the beginning of the special military operation in February 2022.

    According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia is not hindering exports of Ukrainian grain being ready to safe passage of civil ships from Ukrainian ports if the waters are demined by Ukraine. When speaking at the plenary session of the 25th St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Vladimir Putin mentioned various routes for exports of Ukrainian grain: via the Black Sea, Belarus, Poland or Romania.

2022 July 13

