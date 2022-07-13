2022 July 13 16:30

Dynamics of VLSFO and HSFO prices at Singapore are mixed for the first time

Image source: MOL

VLSFO and HSFO prices at Singapore started showing mixed dynamics for the first time over a long period of time, according to data provided by MOL. From March 2022, VLSFO price rose from about $800 to $1100 pmt, while HSFO fell from about $750 to $600.

In January-May 2022, bunker sales in the port of Singapore fell by 9%, year-on-year, to 19.2 million tonnes.