2022 July 13 16:30
Dynamics of VLSFO and HSFO prices at Singapore are mixed for the first time
VLSFO price has been showing increase while HSFO has been going down
VLSFO and HSFO prices at Singapore started showing mixed dynamics for the first time over a long period of time, according to data provided by MOL. From March 2022, VLSFO price rose from about $800 to $1100 pmt, while HSFO fell from about $750 to $600.
In January-May 2022, bunker sales in the port of Singapore fell by 9%, year-on-year, to 19.2 million tonnes.