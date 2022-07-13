2022 July 13 16:21

Trafigura completes the exit of its investment in Vostok Oil

Following a review of options in respect of its 10 percent non-operational, passive shareholding in Vostok Oil, Trafigura has now exited its investment. Trafigura’s shareholding in Vostok Oil, including the associated non-recourse bank debt, have been acquired by Nord Axis Limited, an independent Hong Kong registered trading company. The transaction completed on 12 July 2022 for an undisclosed price.



