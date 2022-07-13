2022 July 13 15:19

Princess Cruises marks year-round sailings from Los Angeles with new summer cruises

Princess Cruises - the destination leader based on the west coast and the cruise line with the longest history sailing from the Port of Los Angeles – is offering a brand-new summer season of cruises roundtrip from Los Angeles in 2023. This will mark the line's first-ever summer season to Mexico, Hawaii, and the California Coast, with Emerald Princess sailing on a series of voyages ranging from five- to 16-days between May and August 2023.



The summer sailings, on sale today, are perfect for those looking for convenient cruise vacations for the whole family. The 3,080-guest Princess MedallionClass cruise ship features nearly 700 balconies, world-class dining, and dazzling entertainment. Plus, guests can choose from a variety of curated shore excursions in every port to soak up the local sights, culture, and cuisine.



A special launch-week offer includes $1 deposits and $50 onboard spending money per person when booked by July 19, 2022 (Offer is valid in United States, Canada and Puerto Rico).



Princess delivers Princess MedallionClass Vacations which begins with the Medallion™ wearable, a quarter-sized, device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. In addition, guests can share their favorite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best Wi-Fi at sea, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favorite movies and shows.



One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 15 modern cruise ships, carrying millions of guests each year to 330 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the Medallion device, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation, giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc.