  • Home
  • News
  • Princess Cruises marks year-round sailings from Los Angeles with new summer cruises
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 July 13 15:19

    Princess Cruises marks year-round sailings from Los Angeles with new summer cruises

    Princess Cruises - the destination leader based on the west coast and the cruise line with the longest history sailing from the Port of Los Angeles – is offering a brand-new summer season of cruises roundtrip from Los Angeles in 2023. This will mark the line's first-ever summer season to Mexico, Hawaii, and the California Coast, with Emerald Princess sailing on a series of voyages ranging from five- to 16-days between May and August 2023.

    The summer sailings, on sale today, are perfect for those looking for convenient cruise vacations for the whole family. The 3,080-guest Princess MedallionClass cruise ship features nearly 700 balconies, world-class dining, and dazzling entertainment. Plus, guests can choose from a variety of curated shore excursions in every port to soak up the local sights, culture, and cuisine.

    A special launch-week offer includes $1 deposits and $50 onboard spending money per person when booked by July 19, 2022 (Offer is valid in United States, Canada and Puerto Rico).

    Princess delivers Princess MedallionClass Vacations which begins with the Medallion™ wearable, a quarter-sized, device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. In addition, guests can share their favorite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best Wi-Fi at sea, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favorite movies and shows.

    One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 15 modern cruise ships, carrying millions of guests each year to 330 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."  In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the Medallion device, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation, giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc.   

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 July 13

18:22 Russia submitted a package of proposals on shipment of Ukrainian grain at the talks in Istanbul
18:16 Anemoi Marine Technologies to equip two Berge Bulk's vessels with wind-assisted propulsion
17:35 Completion of ferry/passenger complex in Ugolniye Kopi estimated at 75%
17:19 EU allows Russia to transit some sanctioned goods by rail transport to its exclave via the EU
17:13 DEME secures dredging contract for new container terminal in the Port of Gdańsk
16:47 Russia remains the top supplier of coal to Europe in Q1, 2022
16:30 Dynamics of VLSFO and HSFO prices at Singapore are mixed for the first time
16:21 Trafigura completes the exit of its investment in Vostok Oil
16:07 Cruise sector's publications name Viking the top ocean and river line
15:36 IEA Analysis: Oil Market Report, June 2022
15:19 Princess Cruises marks year-round sailings from Los Angeles with new summer cruises
14:47 Vladimir Putin signed law reducing administrative liability for certain violations of currency control laws
14:13 Fincantieri's Ancona shipyard hosts keel-laying ceremony for cruise ship “Seven Seas Grandeur"
13:48 FESCO to increase its fleet of reefer containers to 4,000 units by autumn 2022
13:29 TSGI taps Charles Slajus and Jacqueline Campbell as naval architect and designer, respectively
12:50 New berth for grain shipments to be built in the port of Azov
12:31 IRISL assigns 300 containers to transport goods to Russia
12:09 Russia's LPG exporters to use Georgian port for supplies to Bulgaria
11:57 Critically low water level on Yenisey is responsible for changes in inland waterway logistics
11:28 Unifeeder to collaborate with ZeroNorth to access full suite of optimisation services
10:44 Fincantieri signs with Intesa Sanpaolo a 500M euros revolving credit facility
10:41 Ferry service recovered between Vladivostok and Korean port of Donghae
10:09 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in H1’2022 rose by 51.3% YoY to 149.2 thousand tonnes
09:17 Crude oil futures rose after falling below $100
09:05 MABUX: Bunker prices may decline sharply on Jul 13

2022 July 12

18:23 Swire Projects expands MPP fleet
18:02 Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line operated by Oboronlogistics transported 64,076.15 tons of cargo in June 2022
17:36 Cargo turnover in Freeport of Riga in H1'2022 increased by 11.5% YoY
17:14 Ammonia-fueled tugboat obtains AiP from ClassNK
16:29 Gas leaks on Sleipner field stopped – parts of the field are shut down – Equinor
16:27 NOVATEK’s hydrocarbon production totaled 316.6 million boe in H12022, up 0.6% YoY
16:01 Sea terminal within Ust-Luga based complex for processing of ethane-containing gas included into land-use planning scheme
15:34 RF Government prepared draft law approving Rules for Subsidizing Acquisition of Ships and Containers
15:16 The European Parliament to start negotiations with member states on acceleration of the decarbonisation in maritime transport
15:03 Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) sails away from Ingalls Shipbuilding
14:52 Global piracy and armed robbery incidents at lowest level in decades - IMB
14:35 State Duma to consider lifting of restrictions on use of leasing mechanism under investment quota programme
14:21 Austal USA starts construction on first steel ship
13:27 Dublin Port Company receives its sixth PERS certificate
13:08 IMO celebrates graduating women maritime leaders
12:43 Ship traffic resumed at Greece's Corinth Canal – Xinhua
12:18 State Transport Leasing Company to pay RUB 285 million as dividends for 2021
11:49 Rovco сharters VOS Star vessel
10:21 New CEO appointed for Port of Salalah
09:48 Throughput of Russian seaports in H1’2022 declined by 0.5% YoY to 410 million tonnes
09:20 Crude oil futures fall amid concerns over reduction of demand in China
08:59 MABUX: Global bunker indices to be mainly stable on Jul 12

2022 July 11

18:21 Saronic Ferries partners with C-Job Naval Architects for the design of the first fully-electric Ro-Pax Ferry in Greece
18:05 Hi-tech berths for electric river buses delivered to Moscow
17:54 Dry cargo carrier STK-1004 owned by shipping company Udalenny Morskoy Terminal to arrive at Kaliningrad on July 13
17:32 Solstad Offshore secures a long-term contract in Australia
17:29 PLA: Air quality tests underway after vessel’s green refit
16:03 RF Government approves rules for co-financing of wreck removal in the Far East
15:38 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in H1’2022 fell by 10% YoY
15:19 San Pedro Bay ports put container dwell fee on hold through July 15
15:02 Port of Quebec consolidates and expands cruise ship capacity with new multipurpose terminal
14:56 Sovcomflot announces meetings of the noteholders
14:42 TiL announces 700 million euros investment in modernisation of container terminals
14:34 Port of Oakland adopts $480 million budget for FY 2023
14:12 ABP: Celebrating 110 years of the Port of Immingham