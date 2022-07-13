2022 July 13 14:47

Vladimir Putin signed law reducing administrative liability for certain violations of currency control laws

Vladimir Putin signed Federal Law On Amendments to Article 15.25 of the Code of Administrative Offences of the Russian Federation, according to the Kremlin’s official website.

The Federal Law reduces administrative liability for a number of violations of Russia’s currency control laws.

The law also establishes that administrative liability does not apply to a resident if their failure to comply with a particular requirement of currency control legislation was due to restrictive measures imposed on citizens of the Russian Federation or Russian legal entities by foreign states that commit unfriendly acts against the Russian Federation. This provision applies to legal relations established during the period from February 23 to December 31, 2022.

The document in Russian is available here >>>>