  • Home
  • News
  • IEA Analysis: Oil Market Report, June 2022
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 July 13 15:36

    IEA Analysis: Oil Market Report, June 2022

    Source: IEA
    Russian oil exports in June fell by 250 kb/d m-o-m to 7.4 mb/d, the lowest since August 2021

    The IEA Oil Market Report (OMR) is one of the world's most authoritative and timely sources of data, forecasts and analysis on the global oil market – including detailed statistics and commentary on oil supply, demand, inventories, prices and refining activity, as well as oil trade for IEA and selected non-IEA countries.

    Highlights:

    • Higher prices and a deteriorating economic environment have started to take their toll on oil demand, but strong power generation use and a recovery in China are providing a partial offset. Global oil demand growth has been marginally reduced to 1.7 mb/d in 2022, reaching 99.2 mb/d. A further 2.1 mb/d gain is expected in 2023, led by a strong growth trajectory in non-OECD countries.
    • World oil supply jumped by 690 kb/d to 99.5 mb/d in June as resilient Russian production and higher output from the US and Canada more than offset steep maintenance-related losses from Kazakhstan. Production is expected to rise by 1.8 mb/d by end-year to reach 101.3 mb/d. Global oil supply is set to average 100.1 mb/d in 2022 before hitting an annual record of 101.1 mb/d in 2023.
    • Refinery throughputs rose by 500 kb/d in June, to 79.2 mb/d, 1.2 mb/d above a year ago. A number of outages and tight spare capacity outside of China meant that product supply failed to keep up with the seasonal increase in demand. Product cracks nevertheless fell from records highs observed in late May, but were on average substantially higher on a monthly basis.
    • . This time, the decline was led by crude oil, while product shipments were relatively stable at 2.4 mb/d. Meanwhile, export revenues increased by $700 million m-o-m on higher oil prices, to $20.4 billion, 40% above last year’s average.
    • Global observed oil inventories rose by a modest 5 mb in May as a sharp increase in non-OECD crude stocks was offset by lower OECD stocks and oil on the water. OECD industry stocks rose by 15.2 mb to 2 691 mb, still 301.3 mb below the 2017-2021 average, helped by the release of 32.1 mb of government stocks. Preliminary data for June show total OECD stocks built by 22 mb.
    • Benchmark crude oil futures plunged by more than $20/bbl in June as a worsening economic outlook fuelled a broad market sell-off. At the time of writing, Brent was below $100/bbl while WTI traded at around $96/bbl. Price premiums for physical barrels widened on rising seasonal demand for both crude and products while supply remains constrained.

    Rarely has the outlook for oil markets been more uncertain. A worsening macroeconomic outlook and fears of recession are weighing on market sentiment, while there are ongoing risks on the supply side. For now, weaker-than-expected oil demand growth in advanced economies and resilient Russian supply has loosened headline balances. Benchmark crude futures have tumbled by more than $20/bbl since early June, trading below $100/bbl at the time of writing. Yet, persistent physical crude price tensions and extreme refinery margins highlight underlying imbalances for crude and products supply.

    In its latest update the World Bank warned that the conflict in Ukraine and its effects on commodity markets, supply chains, inflation and financial conditions have accentuated the slowdown in global economic activity. The bank now expects world GDP growth to ease to 2.9% in 2022 from 5.7% in 2021. The IMF has cautioned that a recession next year cannot be ruled out, given the elevated risks.

    The deceleration of economic activity is adding further uncertainties to our oil demand forecast but, for now, we have only modestly trimmed our outlook for 2022 and 2023. High fuel prices have started to dent oil consumption in the OECD, but this was largely countered by a stronger-than-expected demand rebound in emerging and developing economies led by China as it starts to emerge from Covid lockdowns. Oil demand is now expected to expand by 1.7 mb/d in 2022 and 2.1 mb/d next year, when it reaches 101.3 mb/d.

    Our forecast was revised slightly higher for oil supply for the remainder of the year due to Russia’s surprisingly strong performance. In June, global output rose by 690 kb/d to 99.5 mb/d, as Russia defied sanctions and the US and Canada pumped more. While world oil supply is expected to grow by roughly 1.8 mb/d through December, rising short-term risks to oil supply in Kazakhstan, Libya and elsewhere have put the spotlight on spare capacity, which now is held primarily by Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Their combined buffer could fall to just 2.2 mb/d in August with the full phase out of record OPEC+ cuts.

    The OPEC+ group is due to meet on 3 August to chart strategy for September and possibly longer. Global oil inventories remain critically low, with recent builds concentrated in China, where refiners reduced runs due to weaker demand amid Covid lockdowns. OECD industry stocks have recovered somewhat thanks to sizeable government stock releases, but remain nearly 300 mb below their five-year average. As an EU embargo on Russian oil is set to come into full force at the end of the year, the oil market may tighten once again. With readily available spare capacity running low in both the upstream and downstream, it may be up to demand side measures to bring down consumption and fuel costs that pose a threat to stability, most notably in emerging markets. Without strong policy intervention on energy use, risks remain high that the world economy falls off-track for recovery.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 July 13

18:22 Russia submitted a package of proposals on shipment of Ukrainian grain at the talks in Istanbul
18:16 Anemoi Marine Technologies to equip two Berge Bulk's vessels with wind-assisted propulsion
17:35 Completion of ferry/passenger complex in Ugolniye Kopi estimated at 75%
17:19 EU allows Russia to transit some sanctioned goods by rail transport to its exclave via the EU
17:13 DEME secures dredging contract for new container terminal in the Port of Gdańsk
16:47 Russia remains the top supplier of coal to Europe in Q1, 2022
16:30 Dynamics of VLSFO and HSFO prices at Singapore are mixed for the first time
16:21 Trafigura completes the exit of its investment in Vostok Oil
16:07 Cruise sector's publications name Viking the top ocean and river line
15:36 IEA Analysis: Oil Market Report, June 2022
15:19 Princess Cruises marks year-round sailings from Los Angeles with new summer cruises
14:47 Vladimir Putin signed law reducing administrative liability for certain violations of currency control laws
14:13 Fincantieri's Ancona shipyard hosts keel-laying ceremony for cruise ship “Seven Seas Grandeur"
13:48 FESCO to increase its fleet of reefer containers to 4,000 units by autumn 2022
13:29 TSGI taps Charles Slajus and Jacqueline Campbell as naval architect and designer, respectively
12:50 New berth for grain shipments to be built in the port of Azov
12:31 IRISL assigns 300 containers to transport goods to Russia
12:09 Russia's LPG exporters to use Georgian port for supplies to Bulgaria
11:57 Critically low water level on Yenisey is responsible for changes in inland waterway logistics
11:28 Unifeeder to collaborate with ZeroNorth to access full suite of optimisation services
10:44 Fincantieri signs with Intesa Sanpaolo a 500M euros revolving credit facility
10:41 Ferry service recovered between Vladivostok and Korean port of Donghae
10:09 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in H1’2022 rose by 51.3% YoY to 149.2 thousand tonnes
09:17 Crude oil futures rose after falling below $100
09:05 MABUX: Bunker prices may decline sharply on Jul 13

2022 July 12

18:23 Swire Projects expands MPP fleet
18:02 Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line operated by Oboronlogistics transported 64,076.15 tons of cargo in June 2022
17:36 Cargo turnover in Freeport of Riga in H1'2022 increased by 11.5% YoY
17:14 Ammonia-fueled tugboat obtains AiP from ClassNK
16:29 Gas leaks on Sleipner field stopped – parts of the field are shut down – Equinor
16:27 NOVATEK’s hydrocarbon production totaled 316.6 million boe in H12022, up 0.6% YoY
16:01 Sea terminal within Ust-Luga based complex for processing of ethane-containing gas included into land-use planning scheme
15:34 RF Government prepared draft law approving Rules for Subsidizing Acquisition of Ships and Containers
15:16 The European Parliament to start negotiations with member states on acceleration of the decarbonisation in maritime transport
15:03 Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) sails away from Ingalls Shipbuilding
14:52 Global piracy and armed robbery incidents at lowest level in decades - IMB
14:35 State Duma to consider lifting of restrictions on use of leasing mechanism under investment quota programme
14:21 Austal USA starts construction on first steel ship
13:27 Dublin Port Company receives its sixth PERS certificate
13:08 IMO celebrates graduating women maritime leaders
12:43 Ship traffic resumed at Greece's Corinth Canal – Xinhua
12:18 State Transport Leasing Company to pay RUB 285 million as dividends for 2021
11:49 Rovco сharters VOS Star vessel
10:21 New CEO appointed for Port of Salalah
09:48 Throughput of Russian seaports in H1’2022 declined by 0.5% YoY to 410 million tonnes
09:20 Crude oil futures fall amid concerns over reduction of demand in China
08:59 MABUX: Global bunker indices to be mainly stable on Jul 12

2022 July 11

18:21 Saronic Ferries partners with C-Job Naval Architects for the design of the first fully-electric Ro-Pax Ferry in Greece
18:05 Hi-tech berths for electric river buses delivered to Moscow
17:54 Dry cargo carrier STK-1004 owned by shipping company Udalenny Morskoy Terminal to arrive at Kaliningrad on July 13
17:32 Solstad Offshore secures a long-term contract in Australia
17:29 PLA: Air quality tests underway after vessel’s green refit
16:03 RF Government approves rules for co-financing of wreck removal in the Far East
15:38 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in H1’2022 fell by 10% YoY
15:19 San Pedro Bay ports put container dwell fee on hold through July 15
15:02 Port of Quebec consolidates and expands cruise ship capacity with new multipurpose terminal
14:56 Sovcomflot announces meetings of the noteholders
14:42 TiL announces 700 million euros investment in modernisation of container terminals
14:34 Port of Oakland adopts $480 million budget for FY 2023
14:12 ABP: Celebrating 110 years of the Port of Immingham