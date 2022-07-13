2022 July 13 12:50

New berth for grain shipments to be built in the port of Azov

Image source: Glavgosexpertiza 1.75 million tonnes per year

Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says it has considered and approved the design documentation and engineering survey findings under the project on construction of Berth No 28 in the port of Azov. Project documentation has been developed by Portostroy LLC.

In April 2022, Glavgosexpertiza considered documentation on construction of a grain terminal with annual capacity of 1.5 million tonnes in the port of Azov. The works will be performed under the federal project “Development of Sea Ports”.

The port of Azov currently has four operating berths (NoNo 29, 30, 31 and 32). The port’s water front is 649.2 meters long, annual throughput ‒ 6.72 million tonnes.

Berth No 28 of 130.9 meters in length will border Berth No 29 with the total water front length to make 780.1 meters. The new berth will ensure shipment of additional 1.75 million tonnes of grain per year thus increasing the total throughput to 8.47 million tonnes per year.

The construction of Berth No 28 is planned in view of Berth No 27 development, which is to increase to terminal’s annual throughput to 10.22 million tonnes. The area of Berth No 28 construction site - 2.5963 hectares, operational water area – 2.520119 hectares.

The project approved by Glavgosexpertiza also foresees the construction of a handling facility with a truck unloader for loading of ships involving mobile equipment, a check point, engineering facilities and service buildings.

The project on construction of a multipurpose facility for handling grain and general cargo is being implemented by Azov Sea Terminal LLC. Design capacity of the new facility - 1.5 million tonnes per year with possibility of expansion to 2 million tonnes per year. The project launched in 2019 is being implemented phase by phase. The facility is to become fully operational in 2024. Total investments into the project are estimated at RUB 3.3 billion, according to the Rostov Region’s Ministry of Agriculture.

