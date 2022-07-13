2022 July 13 13:29

TSGI taps Charles Slajus and Jacqueline Campbell as naval architect and designer, respectively

The Shearer Group, Inc. (TSGI) has announced the continued expansion of its naval architecture, marine engineering, & marine surveying firm with two new additions: Charles Slajus and Jacqueline Campbell.



Charles joined TSGI as a naval architect. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering. Over the course of his education, Charles gained shipyard operations and composite manufacturing experience as an intern. He was also a Teaching Assistant for a marine power and energy course.



Jacqueline rejoined TSGI as a Designer after working for TSGI from 2013-2019. She graduated from San Jacinto College with an Associates in Applied Sciences in Engineering Design Graphics in 2012. Jacqueline has extensive experience in providing clients with animation and photorealistic renderings of vessels. We are happy to have Charles and Jacqueline join the TSGI team!



The Shearer Group, Inc. (TSGI) is the global leader for design of inland towboats, ferries and barges. We have a rich history of providing naval architecture, marine engineering and marine surveying services to the marine industry, with a focus on the inland sector. To learn more, you can visit our website: https://shearer-group.com