2022 July 13 11:57

Critically low water level on Yenisey is responsible for changes in inland waterway logistics

Passenger fleet operation is also adjusted

Operation of passenger and cargo fleet in the Krasnoyarsk Territory has been adjusted due to the low water level on the Yenisey river. Shallow-draft ships are involved for shipment of cargo from Krasnoyarsk to Lesosibirsk where cargo is reloaded onto large ships, says the regional Ministry of Transport referring to Nornickel-YRSС.

Large ships left Krasnoyarsk on July 6 and now they are involved in cargo transportation from Lesosibirsk.

With the current water level on the Yenisey, ships run the risk of taking ground or even being damaged.

Passenger transportation by inland water ways between Krasnoyarsk and Yeniseysk have been suspended. Besides, Yeniseysk is now a starting point of the Krasnoyarsk-Dudinka route.

Passenger navigation continues between Yeniseysk and Dudinka. Passengers of M/V Valery Chkalov and M/V Aleksandr Matrosov are transported to Yeniseysk by buses.

Navigation restrictions are expected to last until August 5.

Similar situation on the Yenisey river was registered in 2012.