2022 July 13 14:13

Fincantieri's Ancona shipyard hosts keel-laying ceremony for cruise ship “Seven Seas Grandeur"

The Seven Seas Grandeur is the third cruise ship to be built for Regent Seven Seas Cruises with delivery slated for 2023



The keel laying ceremony was held today at the Ancona shipyard for “Seven Seas Grandeur”, the third luxury cruise ship that Fincantieri is building for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, brand of the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The delivery is scheduled for 2023.



During the ceremony three custom-minted coins have been placed onto the keel of the ship, each one representing one of the sister ships: “Seven Seas Explorer”, “Seven Seas Splendor” and “Seven Seas Grandeur”. The coins for the two vessels, delivered at the Sestri Ponente (Genova) shipyard in 2016 and Ancona shipyard in 2020, are replicas of those that were placed on respective vessels, while the new coin includes the cruise line’s 30th anniversary logo.



Like the first two vessels of her class “Seven Seas Grandeur” will be 55,500 gross tons with accommodation for only 732 passengers, with among the highest staff-to-guest ratio in the industry. She will be built using the very latest in environmental protection technologies, while the interiors will be particularly sophisticated, with every attention paid to passenger comfort.