2022 July 13 10:41

Ferry service recovered between Vladivostok and Korean port of Donghae

The ferry voyages can begin on July 18

Passenger transportation by regular ferry voyages between the Korean port of Donghae and the Russian port of Vladivostok will be resumed after a period of 2.5 years, VladNews reports.

The service on that popular route was terminated in February 2020 due to anti-COVID restrictions in both countries. When the protective measures were eased in the Republic of Korea and visa-free regime for Russian residents was resumed, there were attempts to organize passenger transportation by the ferry but main obstacle was the absence of approved quarantine regulations and procedure required at the immigration check point in the port of Donghae.

