2022 July 13 10:44

Fincantieri signs with Intesa Sanpaolo a 500M euros revolving credit facility

The financing is linked to sustainability goals 12 July 2022



Fincantieri has signed with bank Intesa Sanpaolo (IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division) a “sustainability linked” revolving credit facility for a maximum amount of 500 million euros.



The three-year financing is aimed at covering the financial requirements of the construction of cruise ships. It is defined “sustainability-linked” because it is linked to the achievement of two specific performance indicators (Key Performance Indicator, “KPI”): the sustainability score level, assigned every year by S&P Global with the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) questionnaire, and the energy efficiency of the cruise ships delivered every year (EEDI Index).