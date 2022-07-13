  • Home
  2022 July 13 10:44

    Fincantieri signs with Intesa Sanpaolo a 500M euros revolving credit facility

    The financing is linked to sustainability goals 12 July 2022

    Fincantieri has signed with bank Intesa Sanpaolo (IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division) a “sustainability linked” revolving credit facility for a maximum amount of 500 million euros.

    The three-year financing is aimed at covering the financial requirements of the construction of cruise ships. It is defined “sustainability-linked” because it is linked to the achievement of two specific performance indicators (Key Performance Indicator, “KPI”): the sustainability score level, assigned every year by S&P Global with the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) questionnaire, and the energy efficiency of the cruise ships delivered every year (EEDI Index).

2022 July 13

13:29 TSGI taps Charles Slajus and Jacqueline Campbell as naval architect and designer, respectively
12:50 New berth for grain shipments to be built in the port of Azov
12:31 IRISL assigns 300 containers to transport goods to Russia
12:09 Russia's LPG exporters to use Georgian port for supplies to Bulgaria
11:57 Critically low water level on Yenisey is responsible for changes in inland waterway logistics
11:28 Unifeeder to collaborate with ZeroNorth to access full suite of optimisation services
10:44 Fincantieri signs with Intesa Sanpaolo a 500M euros revolving credit facility
10:41 Ferry service recovered between Vladivostok and Korean port of Donghae
10:09 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in H1’2022 rose by 51.3% YoY to 149.2 thousand tonnes
09:17 Crude oil futures rose after falling below $100
09:05 MABUX: Bunker prices may decline sharply on Jul 13

2022 July 12

18:23 Swire Projects expands MPP fleet
18:02 Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line operated by Oboronlogistics transported 64,076.15 tons of cargo in June 2022
17:36 Cargo turnover in Freeport of Riga in H1'2022 increased by 11.5% YoY
17:14 Ammonia-fueled tugboat obtains AiP from ClassNK
16:29 Gas leaks on Sleipner field stopped – parts of the field are shut down – Equinor
16:27 NOVATEK’s hydrocarbon production totaled 316.6 million boe in H12022, up 0.6% YoY
16:01 Sea terminal within Ust-Luga based complex for processing of ethane-containing gas included into land-use planning scheme
15:34 RF Government prepared draft law approving Rules for Subsidizing Acquisition of Ships and Containers
15:16 The European Parliament to start negotiations with member states on acceleration of the decarbonisation in maritime transport
15:03 Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) sails away from Ingalls Shipbuilding
14:52 Global piracy and armed robbery incidents at lowest level in decades - IMB
14:35 State Duma to consider lifting of restrictions on use of leasing mechanism under investment quota programme
14:21 Austal USA starts construction on first steel ship
13:27 Dublin Port Company receives its sixth PERS certificate
13:08 IMO celebrates graduating women maritime leaders
12:43 Ship traffic resumed at Greece's Corinth Canal – Xinhua
12:18 State Transport Leasing Company to pay RUB 285 million as dividends for 2021
11:49 Rovco сharters VOS Star vessel
10:21 New CEO appointed for Port of Salalah
09:48 Throughput of Russian seaports in H1’2022 declined by 0.5% YoY to 410 million tonnes
09:20 Crude oil futures fall amid concerns over reduction of demand in China
08:59 MABUX: Global bunker indices to be mainly stable on Jul 12

2022 July 11

18:21 Saronic Ferries partners with C-Job Naval Architects for the design of the first fully-electric Ro-Pax Ferry in Greece
18:05 Hi-tech berths for electric river buses delivered to Moscow
17:54 Dry cargo carrier STK-1004 owned by shipping company Udalenny Morskoy Terminal to arrive at Kaliningrad on July 13
17:32 Solstad Offshore secures a long-term contract in Australia
17:29 PLA: Air quality tests underway after vessel’s green refit
16:03 RF Government approves rules for co-financing of wreck removal in the Far East
15:38 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in H1’2022 fell by 10% YoY
15:19 San Pedro Bay ports put container dwell fee on hold through July 15
15:02 Port of Quebec consolidates and expands cruise ship capacity with new multipurpose terminal
14:56 Sovcomflot announces meetings of the noteholders
14:42 TiL announces 700 million euros investment in modernisation of container terminals
14:34 Port of Oakland adopts $480 million budget for FY 2023
14:12 ABP: Celebrating 110 years of the Port of Immingham
14:00 CPC-R fined for RUB 200,000 instead of 30-day suspension of business
13:49 Gas for Climate consortium publishes udated biomethane production potentials for EU Member States
13:27 TGS expects its Q2 net revenues to reach USD 230 million
13:17 SGX RegCo to investigate potential listing rules breaches by Eneco Energy Limited and refer possible contraventions of Companies Act to relevant authorities
12:54 Port of Liepaja throughput in H1’2022 rose by 15.2% Y-o-Y to 3.88 million tonnes
12:51 Siemens Gamesa signs first contract with Turkish energy investor Kinesis Enerji in Spain for a 50 MW wind farm
12:31 Singapore secures top spot as Int'l Shipping Centre for ninth consecutive year
12:20 Petersburg Oil Terminal reports 12-pct decrease of throughput in H1’2022
12:03 Fronline Ltd. and Euronav NV sign definitive combination agreement to create a leading global independent oil tanker operator
11:38 Vestas finances its innovation activities with a EUR 475m loan from EIB
10:59 Russian shipyards secured orders for over a thousand civil ships until 2035
10:07 FSUE Rosmorport offers discounts up to 40% for transportation of containers by Ursa Major
09:38 MABUX: Upward changes on Global bunker market may continue on Jul 11
09:15 Crude oil futures fall due to concerns over global economy prospects