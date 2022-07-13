Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in H1’2022 rose by 51.3% YoY to 149.2 thousand tonnes

In January-June 2022, Murmansk Sea Fish Port JSC handled 149.2 thousand tonnes of cargo, which is 51.3% more than in the same period a year before, says the stevedoring company.

In the reported period, the port handled 108 thousand tonnes of fish products, up 22.8%, year-on-year.

In January-December 2021, Murmansk Sea Fish Port JSC handled 246,600 tonnes of cargo, which is 20.7% more than in the same period a year before, says the stevedoring company. Handling of fish products rose by 21.4% to 224,600 tonnes.

As it was reported earlier, Murmansk Sea Fish Port continues active implementation of large-scale investment projects aimed at modernization of the existing facilities, acquisition of new ones, improvement of the services quality and their facilitation.

Murmansk Sea Fish Port specializes in handling cargo from fishing boats, mother ships and reefer ships. It also transships packaged, palleted and loose cargo, as well as general cargo of commercial and military use. The company’s quay side is 4.5 km long. It owns port fleet, fleet of lifting equipment, auxiliary equipment, refrigerators, rail facilities and yard engines.