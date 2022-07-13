2022 July 13 09:17

Crude oil futures rose after falling below $100

Oil prices climbed by 0.05%-0.17%

As of 13 July 2022, 08:48 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for September settlement were trading 0.17% higher at $99.66 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for August delivery climbed by 0.05% to $95.89 a barrel.

Oil prices rose on July 13 after they fell below $100 the previous day, for the first time from April. Traders were expecting data on inflation in the USA that could weaken the market.