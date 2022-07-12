2022 July 12 16:01

Sea terminal within Ust-Luga based complex for processing of ethane-containing gas included into land-use planning scheme

Image source: RusChemAlliance 6 million tonnes per year

The project on construction of a sea terminal in Ust-Luga (the Leningrad Region) as part of the complex for processing of ethane-containing gas (CPECG) has been included into the land-use planning scheme, according to NORDENG, a company providing technical support of the complex construction through obtaining approvals from ad hoc authorities. NORDENG has developed the required package of documents.

The required Decree of RF Government (No 1867-r) dated 7 July 2022 was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. According to the document, the sea terminal will have annual shipment capacity of 15.6 million tonnes including 13 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas and 2.6 million tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas.

In May 2021, the construction of a complex for processing of ethane-containing gas (CPECG) kicked off in the area of the Port of Ust-Luga. This is a unique cluster that combines gas processing, gas chemistry, and natural gas liquefaction. The project is being implemented y RusGazDobycha and Gazprom. The cluster will combine two facilities. The first one is an integrated complex for the processing and liquefaction of natural gas (Gas Processing Complex, or GPC CPECG). The project is being implemented by RusChemAlliance LLC, a joint venture between Gazprom and RusGazDobycha. The second one is a Gas Chemical Complex (GCC CPECG) technologically connected with the GPC. GCC will be built by RusGazDobycha. Long-term agreements under the project guarantee feedstock to the facilities for at least 20 years

The research and production enterprise “Nord-Engineering” (NORDENG) provides a full range of engineering services for designing and construction of water transport facilities in Russia and abroad including remote areas of the Arctic, Siberia and the Far East.

