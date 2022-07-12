2022 July 12 15:34

RF Government prepared draft law approving Rules for Subsidizing Acquisition of Ships and Containers

RF Government’s draft decree approving the rules for providing subsidies from the federal budget to Russian credit organizations as a compensation of lost income from credits and other instruments of funding granted to support acquisition of ships and containers for the development of foreign trade activities or to support chartering of cargo ships. The document has been published on the federal portal for regulatory legal acts.

Public discussion of the project will last until 29 July 2022.

