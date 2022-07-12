State Duma to consider lifting of restrictions on use of leasing mechanism under investment quota programme

  • Home
    The draft law is aimed at increasing investors’ capabilities in application of leasing mechanisms

    A draft law has been submitted to the State Duma to let fishing companies raise additional finances through the mechanism of leasing, Fishery Shipowners Association (FSA) says on its Telegram channel. The amendments are to be introduced into Clause 2 of Part 4 of Article 33.7 of the Federal Law on Fisheries and Conservation of Aquatic Biological Resources. The draft law has been initiated by the Legislative Assembly of the Primorsky Territory.

    The document is available in Russian on the website of the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

    According to the explanatory note, the draft law is aimed at enhancing resilience of the fishery industry and maintenance of stability amid the pressure of sanctions, increasing of investors’ capabilities in application of leasing mechanisms, sustainable operation of facilities built through application of investment quotas mechanism.

