2022 July 12 13:27

Dublin Port Company receives its sixth PERS certificate

ESPO congratulates Dublin Port Company (Ireland) for being certified through the EcoPorts’ environmental management standard (PERS). The Port of Dublin joined the EcoPorts’ network in 2008 and is PERS-certified for the sixth time.



Isabelle Ryckbost, ESPO Secretary General, commented: “The Port of Dublin is a textbook example of a fast-growing urban port that is embracing its nature, heritage and conservation. The findings of the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA), Environmental Report and Natura Impact Statements are integral part of the latest port Masterplan. It is very nice to see that ports like Dublin are continuously recertifying with PERS, making them long-term members of the Ecoports network”.



Valter Selén, ESPO Senior Policy Advisor and EcoPorts Coordinator, said: “We are very happy to see Dublin Port Company continues its incredible work on environmental management. Their sixth PERS-certification is evidence of continued self-improvement, and an inspiration to other major urban ports. We look forward to following the Port in its efforts to protect the environment and the wildlife around the port”.



PERS is the only port-specific environmental standard. The last five years have seen important increases in its recognition and membership, with 109 ports from 25 countries currently counting themselves as part of the EcoPorts Network, and 35 ports holding PERS certification. Compliance with the EcoPorts’ PERS standard is independently assessed by LRQA and the certificate has a validity of two years. EcoPorts’ PERS is revised after the 2-year period to make sure that the port continues to meet the requirements.