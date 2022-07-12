2022 July 12 12:18

State Transport Leasing Company to pay RUB 285 million as dividends for 2021

The amount of dividends increased by RUB 134 million, year-on-year

State Transport Leasing Company JSC (GTLK) says it will pay RUB 285 million as dividends for 2021.

The decision has been approved by the company’s sole shareholder (100% of GTLK shares are held by RF Transport Ministry) at the annual meeting of shareholders held on 30 June 2022. The approved amount meets the plan amount of dividends.

The amount of dividends increased by RUB 134 million, year-on-year. Between 2010 and 2020, the company paid RUB 1.56 billion as dividends.

State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) is the largest leasing company in Russia. GTLK is an instrument of state management policy and sustainable development of the transport industry in Russia. GTLK ensures the implementation of state support for the transport industry, the formation of an effective infrastructure, the off-budget fundraising, the development of Russian engineering industry, as well as digital transformation and building the operational efficiency of the company. The company's sole shareholder is the Russian Federation represented by the Ministry of Transport. In September 2021, GTLK was rated by Expert RA agency as ESG-III company under the national rating. That means a high level of compliance with sustainable development standards.