  • Throughput of Russian seaports in H1’2022 declined by 0.5% YoY to 410 million tonnes
  • 2022 July 12 09:48

    Throughput of Russian seaports in H1’2022 declined by 0.5% YoY to 410 million tonnes

    Image source: ASOP
    Russian seaports handled 4,573 passenger ships

    In January-April 2022, seaports of Russia handled 410 million tonnes of cargo, down 0.5%, year-on-year, says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports (ASOP).

    Handling of dry cargo totaled 190.0 million tonnes (-5.4%) including 97.3 million tonnes of coal (-4.0 %), 24.1 million tonnes of containerized cargo (-20.9%), 15.3 million tonnes of grain (-10.5%), 10.7 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (+15.6%), 6.8 million tonnes of ore (+27.6%), 13.5 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-11.7%).

    Handling of liquid bulk cargo totaled 220.0 million tonnes (+4.1%) including 130.6 million tonnes of crude oil (+11.8%), 68.3 million tonnes of oil products (-8.6%), 18.6 million tonnes of liquefied gas (+7.5%), 2.1 million tonnes of food cargo (+0.2%).

    Exports totaled 325.9 million tonnes (-0.8%), imports - 17.8 million tonnes (-11.0%), transit - 31.9 million tonnes (-0.6%), short-sea traffic - 34.4 million tonnes (+9.6%).

    Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 48.4 million tonnes (+4.8%). из них объем перевалки сухих грузов составил 12.6 million tonnes (-5.2 %). наливных грузов — 35.8 million tonnes (+8.8 %). Грузооборот портов Мурманск составил 27.9 million tonnes (+1.4%). Сабетта – 14.5 million tonnes (+4.6%). Варандей – 3.0 million tonnes (+33.4%) и Архангельск – 1.2 million tonnes (-17.3%).

    Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 123.3 million tonnes (-0.2%) including 48.6 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-15.6%) and 74.7 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+13.3%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 58.4 million tonnes (+10.3%), Great Port of Saint-Petersburg – 21.4 million tonnes (-30.1%), Primorsk – 30.5 million tonnes (+16.8%), Vysotsk – 7.9 million tonnes (-6.0%).

    Operators of seaports in the Azov-Don Basin handled 124.7 million tonnes (-0.6%) including 53.9 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+0.9%) and 70.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-1.8%). The port of Novorossiysk handled 74.7 million tonnes (+4.5%), Tuapse – 9.3 million tonnes (-31.6%), Rostov-on-Don - 6.0 million tonnes (-18.8%), Taman – 21.4 million tonnes (+29.8%), Kavkaz – 5.3 million tonnes (-27.3%).

    Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 2.6 million tonnes (-30.6%) including 1.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-11.9%) and 1.4 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-40.7%). The port of Makhachkala handled 1.4 million tonnes (-35.4 %), Astrakhan – до 1.0 million tonnes (-20.2%).

    Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 111.0 million tonnes (-1.9%) including 73.7 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-2.0%) and 37.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-1.7%). Vostochny Port handled 39.8 million tonnes (+4.0%), Vanino – 18.7 million tonnes (-3.0%), Nakhodka – 12.5 million tonnes (-13.1%), Vladivostok – 15.4 million tonnes (+5.7%), Prigorodnoye – 8.1 million tonnes (+2.9%), De-Kastri – 3.5 million tonnes (-40.8%). 

    In January-June 2022, Russian seaports serviced 4,573 passenger ships (down 1.7 times), sea terminals serviced 1,608,900 people (+30.3%) including 1,511,400 departing passengers (+34.7%) and 97,500 arriving passengers (-11.8%). No transit passenger were serviced over the period.

    Most of passengers were serviced at dedicated passenger terminals of Sevastopol – 1,413,900 passengers (+39.9%), Yalta – 117.9 thousand passengers (-10.7%), Sochi – 57.1 thousand passengers (-19.4%).

