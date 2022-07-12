2022 July 12 11:49

Rovco сharters VOS Star vessel

Rovco says it has signed an agreement for the charter of the VOS Star from owners Vroon, supporting the delivery of our offshore wind farm projects. The charter signals a new working relationship between Rovco and the international shipping company.



The 68m long DP2 multi-purpose support vessel will support Rovco's growing number of secured offshore wind campaigns throughout 2022, including the provision of hydrographic survey solutions on operational offshore wind farms in UK and Dutch waters.



The vessel will be mobilised with dedicated and experienced offshore team, operating the company's Seaeye Leopard Work Class ROV systems, fitted with state-of-the-art technology powered by our sister company, Vaarst.



The team will perform a multitude of detailed subsea survey, maintenance and repair tasks, on a 24-hour basis, with a wide array of cable tracking and ROV tooling available, including unique intelligent data collection system, SubSLAM X2.



Rovco's powerful Seaeye Leopard ROVs, combined with the DP2 VOS Star, will allow safe and efficient project delivery even during harsh weather conditions, increasing the window of opportunity and reducing downtime.



Simon Miller, Managing Director of Rovco commented: “With the charter of the VOS Star we are in an excellent position to successfully deliver our booked projects this year and offer availability with a very capable warm spread to serve additional client needs to support emergent works or newly realised scopes. We are excited to forge a new relationship with Vroon, expanding our fleet and continuing to support the energy sector with a focus on transition to renewable sources of power.”



The VOS Star is a 68m DP2 subsea support vessel, built in 2016. The purpose-built vessel has accommodation for up to 49 people and has a wide deck space of 485m2, with an SMST knuckle boom crane for multi-purpose operations.



Combined with offshore project capabilities, the VOS Star is ideal for subsea activities across the lifecycle of offshore survey, construction, maintenance and remediation campaigns.



Niek Spiljard, Managing Director of Vroon Offshore Services B.V. said; “We are happy to support the activities of Rovco with our VOS Star. It is an exciting time to start a new relationship with a major provider of subsea and hydrographic survey solutions. We look forward to working together and contributing to some successful campaigns.”



Founded in 2015, Rovco is pushing the boundaries to change the way subsea work is performed. Providing the highest quality data insight to the marine renewable and wider energy sectors, the company has the resources and expertise to deliver challenging projects across the world.