2022 July 11 18:05

Hi-tech berths for electric river buses delivered to Moscow

Image source: Moscow Transport Department

Hi-tech berths for electric river buses have been delivered to Moscow, according to Moscow Transport Department’s post on its Telegram channel. The berths can simultaneously accommodate several ships for charging.

The berths have manufactured by Vodohod. Passenger Port JSC. The berths are assembled and tested at the plant with the final assembling conducted in Moscow.

“The specialists will now check the berths’ cargo capacity and conduct the loading tests. Each berth has a passenger terminal with everything ensuring comfort for those expecting river buses,” said Maksim Liksutov, head of the municipal Department for Transport and Infrastructure.

Electricity-powered ships are under construction at Emperium shipyard in the Leningrad Region. The first nine electric ships will be ready in summer 2022. Their customer and operator is Vodohod. Passenger Port JSC (subsidiary of Vodohod) under a 15-year contract.

