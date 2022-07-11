  • Home
  • 2022 July 11 17:32

    Solstad Offshore secures a long-term contract in Australia

    Solstad Offshore ASA says that the PSV Normand Swan has been awarded a term contract in Australia from a major energy company for a period of 2 years firm.

    Additional options are also available to the client following the firm period.

    Commencement of the contract is scheduled during September 2022

 News for a day...
2022 July 11

18:21 Saronic Ferries partners with C-Job Naval Architects for the design of the first fully-electric Ro-Pax Ferry in Greece
18:05 Hi-tech berths for electric river buses delivered to Moscow
17:54 Dry cargo carrier STK-1004 owned by shipping company Udalenny Morskoy Terminal to arrive at Kaliningrad on July 13
17:32 Solstad Offshore secures a long-term contract in Australia
17:29 PLA: Air quality tests underway after vessel’s green refit
16:03 RF Government approves rules for co-financing of wreck removal in the Far East
15:38 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in H1’2022 fell by 10% YoY
15:19 San Pedro Bay ports put container dwell fee on hold through July 15
15:02 Port of Quebec consolidates and expands cruise ship capacity with new multipurpose terminal
14:56 Sovcomflot announces meetings of the noteholders
14:42 TiL announces 700 million euros investment in modernisation of container terminals
14:34 Port of Oakland adopts $480 million budget for FY 2023
14:12 ABP: Celebrating 110 years of the Port of Immingham
14:00 CPC-R fined for RUB 200,000 instead of 30-day suspension of business
13:49 Gas for Climate consortium publishes udated biomethane production potentials for EU Member States
13:27 TGS expects its Q2 net revenues to reach USD 230 million
13:17 SGX RegCo to investigate potential listing rules breaches by Eneco Energy Limited and refer possible contraventions of Companies Act to relevant authorities
12:54 Port of Liepaja throughput in H1’2022 rose by 15.2% Y-o-Y to 3.88 million tonnes
12:51 Siemens Gamesa signs first contract with Turkish energy investor Kinesis Enerji in Spain for a 50 MW wind farm
12:31 Singapore secures top spot as Int'l Shipping Centre for ninth consecutive year
12:20 Petersburg Oil Terminal reports 12-pct decrease of throughput in H1’2022
12:03 Fronline Ltd. and Euronav NV sign definitive combination agreement to create a leading global independent oil tanker operator
11:38 Vestas finances its innovation activities with a EUR 475m loan from EIB
10:59 Russian shipyards secured orders for over a thousand civil ships until 2035
10:07 FSUE Rosmorport offers discounts up to 40% for transportation of containers by Ursa Major
09:38 MABUX: Upward changes on Global bunker market may continue on Jul 11
09:15 Crude oil futures fall due to concerns over global economy prospects

2022 July 10

15:09 NYK enters collaboration to reduce GHG emissions from existing ships by combining energy-saving devices
14:23 DHL and Hapag-Lloyd set an example for sustainable ocean transport by using advanced biofuel
13:08 Eidesvik Offshore secures 3-year contract for PSV Viking Prince
10:13 Research supports transition to zero-emission inland shipping

2022 July 9

13:47 China’s biggest marine research ship to set out on her maiden voyage to South China Sea
12:41 Golden Ocean to build three Kamsarmax vessels and sell two Ultramax vessels
09:18 First self-built methanol-powered tanker delivered in South China

2022 July 8

18:33 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
18:11 Fincantieri Marine Group taps Galbiati as new CEO
18:04 FSUE Rosmorport still expects the terminal in Pionersky to be completed in autumn 2023
17:40 Flag hoisting ceremony held on fishing ships built by Admiralteiskie Verfi and Severnaya Verf
17:16 North Sea Port sees transhipment rise by 10% in first six months of the year
17:13 Shell says it shipped an LNG cargo from Australia's FLNG Prelude despite industrial action
16:51 KR, KLCSM and SHI join hands to develop autonomous navigation systems
16:27 DCT Gdansk signs a contract for the construction of the third deep-water terminal
16:05 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches seventh dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
15:42 Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in H1'2022 increased by 25% YoY
15:19 ClassNK releases new edition of Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels
14:58 PKN Orlen and KN establish cooperation in the field of offshore wind energy
14:40 Port of Tallinn and Sunly agreed on cooperation in offshore wind
14:21 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines sails from Scotland for the first time since 2019
14:02 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January-June 2022 fell by 5.9% YoY
13:37 IMCA adds U.S. offshore wind expertise to Business Development team
13:19 Tobolsk Shipyard launches non-self-propelled deck cargo barge of Project SBD 11018, Yar-Sale
12:47 Ingalls Shipbuilding to hire 2000-plus full-time shipbuilders
12:30 Rosmorport deems it possible to pass oil products bound for Kaliningrad from ferries to tankers
12:14 Scorpio Tankers announces its shares repurchase and its purchase option on six leased MR product tankers
11:23 Qatar accepts delivery of second OPV from Fincantieri
10:48 SEZ Lotos and Mostazafan Foundation to cooperate in establishment of JV for development of North-South ITC
09:55 High gas and oil prices let companies invest in advanced oil production technologies - Yury Trutnev
09:29 Crude oil futures show moderate increase after a recent surge
09:01 MABUX: Bunker prices to turn into upward changes on Jul 08

2022 July 7

18:04 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 Aleksandr Pyatov to GTLK