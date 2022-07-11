-
2022 July 11 17:32
Solstad Offshore secures a long-term contract in Australia
Solstad Offshore ASA says that the PSV Normand Swan has been awarded a term contract in Australia from a major energy company for a period of 2 years firm.
Additional options are also available to the client following the firm period.
Commencement of the contract is scheduled during September 2022
