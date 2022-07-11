2022 July 11 16:03

RF Government approves rules for co-financing of wreck removal in the Far East

Image source: Magadan Region Government



213 sunken ships are to be lifted in the Far East Federal District by the end of 2024. The rules for subsidizing such activities have been approved by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, according to today’s statement on the official website of the Russian Government.

The federal financing is foreseen by the new federal project “General Cleaning” as part of the state programme “Environment Protection”. It will partially cover the regions’ expenses for cleaning of their water areas. To apply for subsidies, the regions should submit applications to the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

The work on wreck removal from the water areas began in 2020. A roadmap for lifting sunken ships in the Far East was developed for that purpose and a package of draft laws regulating the procedure and the terms has been prepared.

The Magadan Region was selected as a pilot wreck removal area. Four sunken vessels have been already lifted in the Nagayev Bay.

The new document will let the Far East regions take on the task of wreck removal in their bays and decrease the load on environment. About RUB 1 million to be allocated for that purpose by the end of 2024.

On July 11, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko keep this work under control and report on the results upon completion of the season.

