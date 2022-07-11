-
2022 July 11 15:38
Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in H1’2022 fell by 10% YoY
The port’s throughput fell due to lockdown implications
In January-June 2022, port Shanghai (China) handled 243 million tonnes of cargo, down 10%, year-on-year. According to the port authority, container throughput in January-June totaled 2.25 million TEUs, down 1.7%.
Shanghai is a deep sea and river port of China. In 2021, the port of Shanghai handled 539.2 million tonnes.
