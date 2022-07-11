Port of Quebec consolidates and expands cruise ship capacity with new multipurpose terminal

  • Home
    To meet the growing enthusiasm for Québec City as a cruise destination, the Port of Québec now has a modern terminal as welcoming as the city itself. The official inauguration of Terminal 30 by Mario Girard, President and CEO of the Québec Port Authority, was attended by Chantal Rouleau, Minister for Transport, Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and Montréal Region and MNA for Pointe-aux-Trembles; David Weiser, city councillor responsible for economic development and member of Québec City’s executive committee; and many other dignitaries.

    The cruise terminal was built following consultation with the local cruise industry, which had identified the need for a new terminal to improve the reception of cruise passengers in Québec City and ensure a high satisfaction rate. With the commissioning of these world-class facilities, the Port of Québec and the Québec City and Lévis region have solidified their position as a favourite destination among cruise passengers.

    “Terminal 30 is the result of the hard work and vision of numerous players who have combined their efforts over the past 20 years to ensure that the Port of Québec is worthy of a UNESCO World Heritage City. In addition to serving large cruise ships, this multipurpose terminal will be available throughout the year for a wide array of events,” said Mario Girard, President and CEO of the Québec Port Authority.

    “Our National Capital is a popular destination for tourists from Québec and abroad. The Terminal 30 that we are inaugurating today will certainly increase the level of satisfaction of travellers and encourage them to return to visit our hotels, restaurants, and businesses for many years to come. I congratulate the Port of Québec for completing this important project," said Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Premier, Minister of Public Security and Minister responsible for the Capitale-Nationale region, and MNA for Louis-Hébert.

    "The cruise terminal we are inaugurating today will allow tourists from here and elsewhere to take full advantage of all the riches that the St. Lawrence River has to offer. It will have important spinoffs for all of Québec. I would like to thank the Port's teams for all the work that has gone into this major project," said Chantal Rouleau, Minister for Transport, Minister responsible for the Metropolitan and Regional Affairs of Montréal and MNA for Pointe-aux-Trembles.

    “The City is thrilled to inaugurate Terminal 30 at the Port of Québec today. The new port facility is good news for future cruise passengers, as well as for local residents and business owners. I know the new terminal will generate significant economic benefits and drive growth here in Québec City and throughout the region. All of our projects share a common goal: helping Québec City shine bright. This terminal is further proof of that commitment,” added David Weiser, city councillor responsible for economic development and member of Québec City’s executive committee.

    Multipurpose equipment
    Designed and engineered to meet the needs of cruise passengers and the community at large, Terminal 30 can serve several purposes at once. During the off-season, Terminal 30 offers storage services for pleasure crafts and hosts large-scale events, such as the Imagine Monet exhibition, which runs until September 5, 2022. It also recently served as a vaccination centre for CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale.

    Terminal 30 cost a total of $31.9 million to build, divided between the Government of Québec ($15 million), the City of Québec ($5 million), and the Port of Québec ($11.9 million).

    As the number one destination for international cruises on the St. Lawrence and the most popular destination for cruise passengers and cruise lines, Québec City receives tens of thousands of visitors each season.

    This unprecedented popularity has generated exceptional exposure for Québec City and major economic benefits for the region. The new world-class facilities will accommodate all types of ships and will enhance the customer experience. This will ensure the Port of Québec remains one of the world’s top embarkation and disembarkation destinations.

    Terminal 30 in numbers
    •    Boarding bridge with a span of 21 metres from the waterline
    •    Can accommodate more than 2,500 passengers at once
    •    Surface area of 9,447 m2 (ground floor: 5,862 m2; level 2: 3,585 m2)
    •    Storage area of over 4,500 m2 or approximately 65 boats
    •    First ship is expected to arrive on August 4, 2022, carrying 3,140 passengers and 1,200 crew members

    Cruises with significant economic benefits
    Québec City is a popular destination for visitors and has become one of the world's top destinations for many cruise lines and tourism media. This popularity within the cruise industry helps generate significant economic and tourism benefits for the region.

    About the Port of Québec
    The Port of Québec is among the five largest ports in Canada in terms of tonnage handled and economic spinoffs and is strategically located to serve the industrial and agricultural heartland of North America. Each year, cargo ships from or to some fifty countries call at the Port of Québec to connect the Great Lakes and Midwestern U.S. markets to the rest of the world. Of its port territory, which extends from Beauport to the south shore, 20% is dedicated to recreational and tourist areas. 

