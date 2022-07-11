2022 July 11 14:12

ABP: Celebrating 110 years of the Port of Immingham

Associated British Ports (ABP), the largest port group in the UK, will open the Port of Immingham to the public on Saturday 23rd July, as it celebrates its 110th anniversary.



Immingham, the largest of the four Humber ports by volume of tonnage, was officially opened on 22 July 1912 by HM King George V and Queen Mary. The 1,230-acre site was originally built for the export of coal from the Derbyshire and Yorkshire coalfields and was designed by Sir John Wolfe Barry, who built Tower Bridge, London. Today it is home to the Humber International Terminal (HIT) and the biomass railroad facility which is part of the Immingham Renewable Fuels Terminal (IRFT), Immingham Container Terminal (ICT), and Immingham Bulk Terminal (IBT).



Simon Bird, Regional Director in the Humber said: “We’re celebrating Immingham and how great it is as a port and where it sits nationally and globally. This weekend is special because we’ve spent two years in a pandemic and it’s an opportunity to showcase our world-class facilities.



“People will get a glimpse in to the work being done and the key part the port plays in the UK economy and the vital part it plays in keeping the country’s lights on. It’s a rapidly expanding port as it responds to global markets, and I think many will be amazed at what happens here.



“This open day is also a chance to share with people our history and strong connection to the town of Immingham, which developed because of the port. The museum, tin house and The County Hotel are all worth a visit too and will be open for visitors on Saturday.”



The free tours will commence from the Immingham Civic Centre, where people will be greeted by ABP representatives, take refreshments, and learn more about the port before starting the tour, including a look at the world’s largest hydraulic crane, which arrived in April.



There will also be an opportunity to learn about its history at Immingham Museum, which ABP supports, and visit the Tin House, built to house those who helped construct the port. There will be time to visit The County Hotel, which is home to a museum dedicated to Lord Louis Mountbatten, Admiral of the Fleet in the Second World War, when Immingham was the base for the fleet.