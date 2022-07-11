  • Home
  • News
  • ABP: Celebrating 110 years of the Port of Immingham
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 July 11 14:12

    ABP: Celebrating 110 years of the Port of Immingham

    Associated British Ports (ABP), the largest port group in the UK, will open the Port of Immingham to the public on Saturday 23rd July, as it celebrates its 110th anniversary.

    Immingham, the largest of the four Humber ports by volume of tonnage, was officially opened on 22 July 1912 by HM King George V and Queen Mary. The 1,230-acre site was originally built for the export of coal from the Derbyshire and Yorkshire coalfields and was designed by Sir John Wolfe Barry, who built Tower Bridge, London. Today it is home to the Humber International Terminal (HIT) and the biomass railroad facility which is part of the Immingham Renewable Fuels Terminal (IRFT), Immingham Container Terminal (ICT), and Immingham Bulk Terminal (IBT).

    Simon Bird, Regional Director in the Humber said: “We’re celebrating Immingham and how great it is as a port and where it sits nationally and globally. This weekend is special because we’ve spent two years in a pandemic and it’s an opportunity to showcase our world-class facilities.

    “People will get a glimpse in to the work being done and the key part the port plays in the UK economy and the vital part it plays in keeping the country’s lights on. It’s a rapidly expanding port as it responds to global markets, and I think many will be amazed at what happens here.

    “This open day is also a chance to share with people our history and strong connection to the town of Immingham, which developed because of the port. The museum, tin house and The County Hotel are all worth a visit too and will be open for visitors on Saturday.”

    The free tours will commence from the Immingham Civic Centre, where people will be greeted by ABP representatives, take refreshments, and learn more about the port before starting the tour, including a look at the world’s largest hydraulic crane, which arrived in April.

    There will also be an opportunity to learn about its history at Immingham Museum, which ABP supports, and visit the Tin House, built to house those who helped construct the port. There will be time to visit The County Hotel, which is home to a museum dedicated to Lord Louis Mountbatten, Admiral of the Fleet in the Second World War, when Immingham was the base for the fleet.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 July 11

18:21 Saronic Ferries partners with C-Job Naval Architects for the design of the first fully-electric Ro-Pax Ferry in Greece
18:05 Hi-tech berths for electric river buses delivered to Moscow
17:54 Dry cargo carrier STK-1004 owned by shipping company Udalenny Morskoy Terminal to arrive at Kaliningrad on July 13
17:32 Solstad Offshore secures a long-term contract in Australia
17:29 PLA: Air quality tests underway after vessel’s green refit
16:03 RF Government approves rules for co-financing of wreck removal in the Far East
15:38 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in H1’2022 fell by 10% YoY
15:19 San Pedro Bay ports put container dwell fee on hold through July 15
15:02 Port of Quebec consolidates and expands cruise ship capacity with new multipurpose terminal
14:56 Sovcomflot announces meetings of the noteholders
14:42 TiL announces 700 million euros investment in modernisation of container terminals
14:34 Port of Oakland adopts $480 million budget for FY 2023
14:12 ABP: Celebrating 110 years of the Port of Immingham
14:00 CPC-R fined for RUB 200,000 instead of 30-day suspension of business
13:49 Gas for Climate consortium publishes udated biomethane production potentials for EU Member States
13:27 TGS expects its Q2 net revenues to reach USD 230 million
13:17 SGX RegCo to investigate potential listing rules breaches by Eneco Energy Limited and refer possible contraventions of Companies Act to relevant authorities
12:54 Port of Liepaja throughput in H1’2022 rose by 15.2% Y-o-Y to 3.88 million tonnes
12:51 Siemens Gamesa signs first contract with Turkish energy investor Kinesis Enerji in Spain for a 50 MW wind farm
12:31 Singapore secures top spot as Int'l Shipping Centre for ninth consecutive year
12:20 Petersburg Oil Terminal reports 12-pct decrease of throughput in H1’2022
12:03 Fronline Ltd. and Euronav NV sign definitive combination agreement to create a leading global independent oil tanker operator
11:38 Vestas finances its innovation activities with a EUR 475m loan from EIB
10:59 Russian shipyards secured orders for over a thousand civil ships until 2035
10:07 FSUE Rosmorport offers discounts up to 40% for transportation of containers by Ursa Major
09:38 MABUX: Upward changes on Global bunker market may continue on Jul 11
09:15 Crude oil futures fall due to concerns over global economy prospects

2022 July 10

15:09 NYK enters collaboration to reduce GHG emissions from existing ships by combining energy-saving devices
14:23 DHL and Hapag-Lloyd set an example for sustainable ocean transport by using advanced biofuel
13:08 Eidesvik Offshore secures 3-year contract for PSV Viking Prince
10:13 Research supports transition to zero-emission inland shipping

2022 July 9

13:47 China’s biggest marine research ship to set out on her maiden voyage to South China Sea
12:41 Golden Ocean to build three Kamsarmax vessels and sell two Ultramax vessels
09:18 First self-built methanol-powered tanker delivered in South China

2022 July 8

18:33 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
18:11 Fincantieri Marine Group taps Galbiati as new CEO
18:04 FSUE Rosmorport still expects the terminal in Pionersky to be completed in autumn 2023
17:40 Flag hoisting ceremony held on fishing ships built by Admiralteiskie Verfi and Severnaya Verf
17:16 North Sea Port sees transhipment rise by 10% in first six months of the year
17:13 Shell says it shipped an LNG cargo from Australia's FLNG Prelude despite industrial action
16:51 KR, KLCSM and SHI join hands to develop autonomous navigation systems
16:27 DCT Gdansk signs a contract for the construction of the third deep-water terminal
16:05 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches seventh dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
15:42 Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in H1'2022 increased by 25% YoY
15:19 ClassNK releases new edition of Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels
14:58 PKN Orlen and KN establish cooperation in the field of offshore wind energy
14:40 Port of Tallinn and Sunly agreed on cooperation in offshore wind
14:21 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines sails from Scotland for the first time since 2019
14:02 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January-June 2022 fell by 5.9% YoY
13:37 IMCA adds U.S. offshore wind expertise to Business Development team
13:19 Tobolsk Shipyard launches non-self-propelled deck cargo barge of Project SBD 11018, Yar-Sale
12:47 Ingalls Shipbuilding to hire 2000-plus full-time shipbuilders
12:30 Rosmorport deems it possible to pass oil products bound for Kaliningrad from ferries to tankers
12:14 Scorpio Tankers announces its shares repurchase and its purchase option on six leased MR product tankers
11:23 Qatar accepts delivery of second OPV from Fincantieri
10:48 SEZ Lotos and Mostazafan Foundation to cooperate in establishment of JV for development of North-South ITC
09:55 High gas and oil prices let companies invest in advanced oil production technologies - Yury Trutnev
09:29 Crude oil futures show moderate increase after a recent surge
09:01 MABUX: Bunker prices to turn into upward changes on Jul 08

2022 July 7

18:04 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 Aleksandr Pyatov to GTLK