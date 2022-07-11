2022 July 11 12:51

Siemens Gamesa signs first contract with Turkish energy investor Kinesis Enerji in Spain for a 50 MW wind farm

Siemens Gamesa says it has signed its first contract with Turkish energy investor Kinesis Enerji in Spain for the 50 MW wind farm in the north of Spain. The wind farm will be equipped with ten SG 5.0-145 turbines and is expected to be commissioned in the first half of 2024. The contract also includes the maintenance of the turbines for a period of 25 years.



The energy that this wind farm will produce will provide enough electricity to power 40,000 households and help to avoid the emission of 132,000 tons of CO2 a year, the equivalent of the emissions of close to 80,000 vehicles. To achieve this CO2 saving, 5.7 million trees would need to be planted.



The agreement helps Siemens Gamesa to consolidate its leadership in Spain, where it currently has around 15 GW installed, 53% of the wind energy in the country and which, according to the latest available data from the Spanish Wind Energy Association (AEE), reached 28.1 GW in 2021.



The construction of the wind farm will also boost the activity of Siemens Gamesa's plants in Spain, as the 10 nacelles for the wind farm will be assembled at the Ágreda (Soria) plant, the gearboxes will be produced at the factories in Asteasu (Guipúzcoa), Lerma (Burgos) and the city of Burgos, and the electrical components will be produced at the factories in Reinosa (Cantabria), San Fernando de Henares (Madrid) and Benisanó (Valencia).



This new project will also increase the activity of Siemens Gamesa's Spanish suppliers, which will be involved in the production of various components. In 2021, Siemens Gamesa's purchases from Spanish companies amounted to €1,115 million.



Spain offers one of the highest rates of expected renewable energy growth. The goal set by the government for 2030 is to achieve 42% of final energy use from renewables, compared to 20% in 2020, with the stake of renewable energy in the electricity mix rising to 74%, and to 100% by 2050. New renewable energy auctions in Spain are among the measures planned to help meet this growth in renewables with an estimated allocation of 20 GW by 2025, half of which will be in wind energy.