2022 July 11 12:20

Petersburg Oil Terminal reports 12-pct decrease of throughput in H1’2022

Image source: POT

In January-June 2022, Petersburg Oil Terminal (POT) handled 3.86 million tonnes of oil products, down 12% versus the same period of the previous year when the terminal handled 4.32 million tonnes of oil products. While handling of dark oil products remained almost flat — 2.44 million tonnes in H1’22 versus 2.56 million tonnes in H1’21 (less than 5-pct difference), handling of light oil products dropped by 23% - from 1.76 million tonnes in H1’21 to 1.43 million tonnes in H1’22, POT says.

According to the statement, the terminal’s throughput in the first quarter of the year was almost the same as in January-March 2021 – slightly over 2 million tonnes. In April, the terminal registered a steep fall of shipments – by 40% versus April of the previous year. In May and June, exporters started entering new markets and that resulted in recovery of the throughput results, says the stevedore emphasizing that the final half-year results are primarily affected by the April dynamics.

POT reminds that reconstruction of its ‘old’ part continued in the first half of the year. Piling works to prepare a field for a tank farm were completed (over 4,000 piles) as well as the railway overpass and infrastructure facilities. The current works include assembling of metal structures to build double-wall tanks. Apart from the new railway overpass and utilities, the reconstruction project foresees application of double-wall tank technology for minimization of oil spill risks.

In July, Petersburg Oil Terminal confirmed its ISO 14001 compliance with the periodical audit of the terminal conducted by Bureau Veritas Certification Holding SAS - UK Branch.

