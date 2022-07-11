2022 July 11 12:31

Singapore secures top spot as Int'l Shipping Centre for ninth consecutive year

Singapore secured its lead as the world’s top maritime centre in the Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development (ISCD) Index. This is the ninth consecutive year that Singapore is ranked first on the index, SG Press Centre reports.



The ISCD index is published by the Baltic Exchange, a global maritime data provider, in collaboration with Chinese state news agency, Xinhua. The index provides an independent ranking of the performance of 43 maritime locations on factors including cargo throughput, port facilities, maritime services and business environment. Singapore is ranked first, based on its robust port infrastructure, a comprehensive range of maritime services and supportive government policies.



Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Finance and Transport, said, “Maritime Singapore’s continued success as a leading maritime hub would not have been possible without the strong collaboration between our tripartite partners. I thank our industry and unions for their resilience during the pandemic. We will continue to innovate and grow together, and bring Maritime Singapore to greater heights.”



About the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was established on 2 February 1996, with the mission to develop Singapore as a premier global hub port and International Maritime Centre (IMC), and to advance and safeguard Singapore's strategic maritime interests. MPA is the driving force behind Singapore's port and maritime development, taking on the roles of Port Authority, Port Regulator, Port Planner, IMC Champion, and National Maritime Representative. MPA partners the industry and other agencies to enhance safety, security and environmental protection in our port waters, facilitate port operations and growth, expand the cluster of maritime ancillary services, and promote maritime R&D and manpower development.