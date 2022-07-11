-
2022 July 11 10:59
Russian shipyards secured orders for over a thousand civil ships until 2035
Total investments are estimated at more than RUB 5.5 trillion
Russian shipyards have secured orders for over a thousand civil ships for a period up to 2035, Viktor Evtukhov, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, told TV channel “Russia 24”.
“We have a long-term plan for our domestic customers’ demand in civil ships,” said Viktor Evtukhov adding that the plan includes a thousand of ships planned for construction by ship owners and large investors and operators over a period until 2035 with total investments exceeding RUB 5.5 trillion.
According to the official, the year of 2022 is to see the completion of over 170 ships. As of today, 65 Russian shipyards are currently building almost 300 ships including 75 ships intended for the fishery industry.
