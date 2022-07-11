2022 July 11 10:07

FSUE Rosmorport offers discounts up to 40% for transportation of containers by Ursa Major

North-West Basin Branch of FSUE Rosmorport has revised the tariffs for services on transportation of cargo by multifunctional ship URSA MAJOR from 4 July 2022, according to Rosmorport. A 40-pct discount is offered for transportation of 20 empty containers (TEU or FEU).

The tariffs have been revised with the purpose to raise the ship loading and shifting empty containers from the railway transport to the seaborne one, according to the statement.

Oboronlogistics earlier told PortNews that its dry cargo carrier Ursa Major designed to carry up to 450 containers is loaded only by 10% of capacity. The Ursa Major was deployed for operation on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line in April 2022. Apart from it, there are three ferries plying on the Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line: the Ambal, the Baltiysk and the Marshal Rokossovsky. Yet another ferry, the General Chernyakhovsky is expected to enter service on the line in September 2022.



The loading of ferries reaches 98.15%, Sergey Pylin, Director General, Rosmorport, told PortNews at SPIEF.

When the transit of cargo across Lithuania faced problems, RF authorities and the Kaliningrad Governer stated readiness to intensify cargo transportation to the exclave by sea. In June, M/V Kholmogory of Northern Shipping Company was deployed for operation between Bronka port in Saint-Petersburg and Kaliningrad.



