2022 July 11 09:15
Crude oil futures fall due to concerns over global economy prospects
Oil prices fell by 1.03%-1.44%
As of 11 July 2022, 08:35 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for September settlement were trading 1.03% lower at $105.91 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for August delivery fell by 1.35% to $103.44 a barrel.
Oil prices are decreasing this morning as investors are concerned over global economy prospects affecting oil demand.
