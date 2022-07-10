-
2022 July 10 13:08
Eidesvik Offshore secures 3-year contract for PSV Viking Prince
Eidesvik Offshore ASA (“Eidesvik”) has been awarded a 3-year contract with Aker BP ASA (“Aker BP”) for the PSV Viking Prince. The contract is awarded under the companies’ frame agreement.
The contract for Viking Prince will commence after completion of the vessel’s ongoing contract with Equinor.
Gitte Gard Talmo, President & CEO of Eidesvik commented: “Aker BP is an important client for Eidesvik and our collaboration reaches beyond vessel contracts. Both companies are dedicated to reducing emissions, and we look forward to continuing our good cooperation on greener vessel operations.”
