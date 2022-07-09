2022 July 9 09:18

First self-built methanol-powered tanker delivered in South China

China has built independently its first DF tanker to use methanol as bunker fuel

China's first indigenously built dual-fuel tanker powered by methanol has been delivered in Guangzhou City, south China's Guangdong Province. Compared to alternatives such as LNG, methanol is easier to store and transport, and costs less in terms of infrastructure construction, CCTV reported.