FSUE Rosmorport still expects the terminal in Pionersky to be completed in autumn 2023

Completion of the international terminal for cruise and passenger ships being built in Pionersky, the Kaliningrad Region, is still expected in autumn 2023, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Andrey Moshkov, Deputy Director of Rosmorport’s North-West Basin Branch.

“That depends,” he said when answering the question about possible disruption of the construction schedule. According to Andrey Moshkov, ex-contractor Stroytransgaz has failed to complete its task on driving 11,000 welded pipe piles. Therefore, alternative solutions for driving welded pipe piles are under consideration.

As Rosmorport said in February, the project’s completion was estimated at 30%.

Taking into account the revised design estimate documentation, the completion is scheduled for Quarter IV of 2023, confirmed Rosmorport.

The project on construction of an international sea terminal for cruise and passenger vessels at Pionersky of the Kaliningrad Region is being implemented in pursuance of the presidential order dated 5 October 2013 (No Пр-2368) and the governmental order dated 14 October 2013 (No АД-П9-7317). The project is included into the Sea Transport sub-programme of Federal Targeted Programme “Development of Russia’s Transport System in 2010-2021”.

The project is expected to annually ensure up to 110 calls of cruise ships with at least 225,000 cruise passengers and 312 calls of ferries able to carry 80,000 passengers and 80,000 Ro-Ro units.

The construction works have been suspended. Disruption of the construction deadlines should be attributed to two factors: damage of the construction structures by a storm in January 2019 and nonfulfillment of obligations by a contractor with a failure to meet the construction schedule.

General Contractor for completion of port infrastructure development under the project on construction of international terminal in Pionersky is FSBI Marine Rescue Service.

In March 2022, Marine Rescue Service announced an open competition in electronic form for implementation of subcontract works under the project for RUB 3 billion but later the tender was declared void with the bidders having failed to meet the tender specifications.



