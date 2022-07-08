  • Home
  • 2022 July 8 16:27

    DCT Gdansk signs a contract for the construction of the third deep-water terminal

    The works are to start in September with full completion of the project planned for Q2’2025

    DCT Gdansk, the operator of the largest container terminal complex on the Baltic Sea, says it has signed a contract for the construction of the third deep-water terminal known as T3. The contract is signed with a consortium of Budimex S.A. and Dredging International NV. The works are to start in September, after the end of the holiday season.

    T3 project will include a deep-water quay of 717m long and 17.5m deep, and a yard area of 36.5ha. In addition, the investment will involve the purchase of 7 new quay cranes capable of handling the world’s largest vessels, and 20 semi-automated Rail Mounted Gantry (RMG) cranes for the container yard. When T3 is completed, DCT Gdansk will be among the largest container terminal hubs in Europe, able to handle the next generation of containerships arriving to the Baltic Sea, reducing sailing distances for feeder vessels, and providing Polish and regional shippers with more connections around the world on efficient services.

    Budimex S.A. is one of the largest construction groups in Poland with a history stretching back over 50 years and dozens of industrial projects successfully delivered. As a general contractor it offers services in sectors such as road, rail and airport infrastructure, as well as energy and sustainable construction using environmentally-friendly solutions.

    Dredging International NV is a world leader in offshore dredging, marine energy solutions, infrastructure and environmental projects. In the construction of T3, the company will lead the dredging and reclamation works to create the 36ha platform that will form the base of the new terminal. Dredging and reclamation works will start in September and will be followed in early 2023 by the construction of the northern and southern walls, and the main berth.

    T3 is scheduled to open for commercial operations by mid 2024, with full completion of the project planned for the second quarter of 2025.

    “During construction, we will take all precautionary measures to protect the environment, marine life and habitats in the area influenced by the construction. Once complete, the terminal will be the most advanced of its kind in the Baltic Sea and will reflect our commitment to sustainable investing and operating, with reduced CO2 emissions both from the construction, and the equipment we will deploy for future operations.” said Charles Baker, CEO of DCT Gdansk.

    In its first phase, the new terminal will increase DCT Gdansk’s handling capacity by 1.7 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) to a total of 4.5 million TEUs per year.  After the completion of T3, DCT Gdansk will be one of the largest container terminal complexes in Europe, ready to continue to serve and support the Polish economy, CEE and Baltic states and their international commerce markets. The investment also means a significant enrichment of the service range available to DCT Gdansk customers and an impetus to attract new services and shipping alliances.

    “The launch of the works for T3 will mark the beginning of a new era for container handling in the Baltic region. This pioneering journey began at DCT Gdansk 15 years ago and we are proud of our achievements to date, and thankful to our customers, staff and all our other stakeholders for the faith and loyalty that they have shown us. T3 is the natural step in our journey to truly become The Baltic Hub,” says Charles Baker.

