  • 2022 July 8 16:05

    Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches seventh dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59

    Image source: Krasnoye Sormovo

    Upon completion of the outfitting, the ship will undergo sea trials and then will be delivered to the customer

    Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has launched yet another dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59. It is the seventh ship in the series of eleven RSD59 dry cargo carriers ordered by State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK).

    Upon completion of the outfitting, the ship will undergo sea trials and then will be delivered to the customer. 

    According to earlier statements, Krasnoye Sormovo has reduced the construction time of RSD59 ships from 9 to 6 months.

    This series numbering 11 RSD59 dry cargo carriers ordered by State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) is among the largest ones in civil shipbuilding of Russia over the recent years.

    Vessels of Project RSD59 are designed for transportation of general and dry bulk cargo (including grain), bundled and round timber, metal scrap, metal coils, oversize/overweight cargo, coal and dangerous goods of B class in R2 navigation area with waves up to 3% and standing off a place of shelter within 100 miles (distance between shelters should not exceed 200 miles), inland waterways of Russia (with some restrictions).

    Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 141 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.5 m, number of holds – 2, endurance - 20/12 days. 

    Class notation: КМ Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1.2) DG (bulk, pack).

    Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb.

    Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

    United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

