2022 July 8 15:42

Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in H1'2022 increased by 25% YoY

The number of calls totaled 685 units

Cargo traffic at the Latvia’s Port of Ventspils in January-June 2022 rose by 25.5% from the same period a year earlier reaching 7.32 million tonnes, the port statistics showed.

The volume includes 3.22 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo, which represents a 6-percent drop, 2.63 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (an increase of 2.4 times) and 1.47 million tonnes of general cargo (+11%).



The number of ship calls was 685 units, including 452 dry cargo ships and 233 tankers.

The Port of Ventspils is located near the Venta River. There are several terminals at the port for handling crude oil and oil products, liquid bulk cargo, including chemicals and fertilizers, metal and coal, timber and fish, containers and Ro-Ro cargo. Cargo volume of the port in 2021 reached 11 million tonnes.